ZipYourFlyer Continues to Innovate with AutoPlay Email Flyers

04/05/2019

LYNNWOOD, Wash., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zip Your Flyer has remained the real estate industry’s nationwide leader in B2B (agent to agent) email flyers for over 14 years. Zip Your Flyer created the industry’s first ever patent pending email flyer app in 2018 and continues to innovate with the successful launch of a new product line called AutoPlay email flyers. The launch of AutoPlay e-flyers provides a unique opportunity for agents to stay on top of trends that incorporate movement into an email body for marketing, all without monthly obligations.

Zip Your Flyer’s new AutoPlay email flyers are the real estate industry’s first selection of easy to order email flyers that have automatic movement inside of the email body for real estate listing flyers. This new product line of AutoPlay email flyers uses the same easy-to-order system that agents have come to expect from Zip Your Flyer. Creating movement is a key component in order to drive the visual message that email marketing is meant to convey. Click Here to see an example of AutoPlay email flyers inside the body of an email. AutoPlay email flyers have large eye-catching main photos that automatically switch inside the body of the email to allow the best features of an agent’s listing to all be the focus.

The new product line of email flyers allows agents to select from a series of modern and high-impact designs. Agents have two methods to easily place their orders by either quickly providing their listing details or by using our FastLane service where photos and text are pulled from the MLS. Zip Your Flyer’s easy ordering system and customer service have always been a cornerstone of the company’s success, as detailed by Inman news and through countless testimonials. Agents will receive a proof of AutoPlay email flyer designs within the same 2-hour time frame that agents have come to expect.

Successful family business, Zip Your Flyer continues to make an impact in the B2B real estate agent marketing industry sending millions of email flyers per day with over 80% realtor inbox placement. This exciting new product line of AutoPlay email flyers is a great addition to the Zip Your Flyer lineup and has been met with great agent reviews.

CAITLIN THORNBURG

ZIP YOUR FLYER | EXECUTIVE VP of SALES & MARKETING
Direct: 425.361.0638  |  caitlin@zipyourflyer.net

© GlobeNewswire 2019
