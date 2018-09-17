Zipari : Launches Partner Network Allowing Health Plans to Accelerate an Integrated Customer Experience

Insurance software startup Zipari
today announced the launch of Zipari Partner
Network, aimed at helping health plans accelerate delivery of an
integrated customer experience (CX) and provide a certified portfolio of
CX solutions.
“We and our partners are building a coalition that together can
accelerate digital transformation among leading carriers,” said Mark
Nathan, CEO and founder of Zipari. “Integration allows carriers to
deploy new technologies faster by supporting the types of solutions
carriers need to complete the implementation of their CX strategies.”
Beyond faster deployment of CX solutions, the Zipari Partner Network
will allow health plans to gain better insight into health plan member
needs, sentiment, and behavior. The network expands the behavioral
picture of health plan members and allows insurers to gain the most
personalized and actionable understanding of consumer needs. Partners
will also be available as strategic advisors for health insurers’ CX
strategies.
The founding members of the Zipari Partner Network include:
-
Abacus
Insights, a data management platform that works closely with
payers, providers, and other healthcare companies to unlock the value
of their data to successfully execute and innovate
-
HealthEdge®,
a provider of an integrated financial, administrative and clinical
platform for transformative health plans
-
NASCO,
a provider of an integrated suite of healthcare technology products
and services that help health plans address unique business challenges
and revolutionize business operations
-
Pager,
a mobile healthcare technology company that developed a mobile app
which connects healthcare providers and patients with different types
of urgent care health services
-
UST
Global, a leading digital healthcare solutions company that
provides integrated “Health Plan in a Box” platforms and services for
small to medium health insurance companies across the globe
Partners will be able to leverage Zipari’s CX Engine, built specifically
for health plans to extract valuable insight to understand and predict
member behavior, to further develop and implement transformative
solutions for the health insurance sector. Currently, Zipari is the only
technology platform with configurable solutions that build on health
insurer’s existing technology investment – avoiding rip and replace.
Only Zipari captures data and insight of every member touchpoint –
gathering not only transactions real-time throughout the customer
journey but sentiment-revealing behavior.
For more information or to schedule a demo, visit zipari.com.
About Zipari
Based in Brooklyn, New York, Zipari, is a technology startup that
develops products for health insurance carriers to engage with consumers
in new and innovative ways. Zipari now serves more than 10 million
members via their payer customers. Their products provide real-time
insights at every touchpoint, delivering a breakthrough consumer
experience.
