Zipari : Launches Partner Network Allowing Health Plans to Accelerate an Integrated Customer Experience

09/17/2018 | 06:01am EDT

Insurance software startup Zipari today announced the launch of Zipari Partner Network, aimed at helping health plans accelerate delivery of an integrated customer experience (CX) and provide a certified portfolio of CX solutions.

“We and our partners are building a coalition that together can accelerate digital transformation among leading carriers,” said Mark Nathan, CEO and founder of Zipari. “Integration allows carriers to deploy new technologies faster by supporting the types of solutions carriers need to complete the implementation of their CX strategies.”

Beyond faster deployment of CX solutions, the Zipari Partner Network will allow health plans to gain better insight into health plan member needs, sentiment, and behavior. The network expands the behavioral picture of health plan members and allows insurers to gain the most personalized and actionable understanding of consumer needs. Partners will also be available as strategic advisors for health insurers’ CX strategies.

The founding members of the Zipari Partner Network include:

  • Abacus Insights, a data management platform that works closely with payers, providers, and other healthcare companies to unlock the value of their data to successfully execute and innovate
  • HealthEdge®, a provider of an integrated financial, administrative and clinical platform for transformative health plans
  • NASCO, a provider of an integrated suite of healthcare technology products and services that help health plans address unique business challenges and revolutionize business operations
  • Pager, a mobile healthcare technology company that developed a mobile app which connects healthcare providers and patients with different types of urgent care health services
  • UST Global, a leading digital healthcare solutions company that provides integrated “Health Plan in a Box” platforms and services for small to medium health insurance companies across the globe

Partners will be able to leverage Zipari’s CX Engine, built specifically for health plans to extract valuable insight to understand and predict member behavior, to further develop and implement transformative solutions for the health insurance sector. Currently, Zipari is the only technology platform with configurable solutions that build on health insurer’s existing technology investment – avoiding rip and replace. Only Zipari captures data and insight of every member touchpoint – gathering not only transactions real-time throughout the customer journey but sentiment-revealing behavior.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit zipari.com.

About Zipari

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Zipari, is a technology startup that develops products for health insurance carriers to engage with consumers in new and innovative ways. Zipari now serves more than 10 million members via their payer customers. Their products provide real-time insights at every touchpoint, delivering a breakthrough consumer experience.


© Business Wire 2018
