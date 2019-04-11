Log in
Zipnosis : Launches Customizable Offering Aimed at Accelerating Personalized Virtual Care

04/11/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

A First for the Industry, ZipPlus Gives Health Systems the Flexibility to Build and Launch Nearly Any Virtual Care Service

Zipnosis, a leading virtual care software company, today launched ZipPlus, a services and tech enablement program that creates a multi-year, integrated virtual care roadmap for health systems using Zipnosis’ virtual care chassis while leveraging 10 years of virtual care leadership and experience.

“We continue to hear from our health system customers that virtual care deployment is narrow and integration is a challenge, and in many cases prohibiting widespread adoption,” said Jon Pearce, CEO, Zipnosis. “ZipPlus breaks down these barriers in two ways. The first barrier is technology. Within the ZipPlus program, we can fully integrate the patient and provider experience via FHIR or API’s into Epic, Cerner and Athena. The second barrier is an aligned strategy for virtualizing care. With ZipPlus, Zipnosis and our partners sit down to create a multi-year roadmap for clinical business lines, such as behavioral health, post-surgical follow-up, travel medicine, hypertension - or any service using our powerful virtual care technology platform as the foundation. These unique roadmap partnerships are truly a first for the industry and position us well as the undisputed standard in virtual care.”

Research from Zipnosis’s recent benchmark report shows that health systems are not fully realizing the benefits of virtual care as they struggle to overcome disparate technologies that are designed without the patient at the center, and implemented without provider workflow and integration considerations. Specifically, 54 percent of health systems say they expect integrating virtual care with existing technology solutions to be a challenge and 61 percent expect roadblocks when it comes to gaining provider acceptance. That’s in addition to the 64 percent who report that patient utilization has been a challenge since deploying their virtual care solution.

ZipPlus directly addresses these challenges by combining Zipnosis’ leading edge technology with unparalleled consultative support. “We’re leading the transition from siloed, cumbersome telemedicine, into integrated value-driven virtual care. ZipPlus will accelerate our partners' success in building their digital front door,” added Pearce.

To learn more about ZipPlus and how it can help transform health care organizations, visit: https://zipnosis.com/technology/packages/#zipplus.

About Zipnosis

Zipnosis offers health systems a leading virtual care platform that pairs traditional telemedicine with next-generation online virtual care tools to drive exceptional clinical quality, significant clinical efficiency and durable financial returns. A trusted innovator in the industry, Zipnosis pioneered online adaptive interview technology, which is built on a foundation of clinical best practice guidelines. This smart alternative to traditional telemedicine allows providers to diagnose and develop a treatment plan for patients in just two minutes. With Zipnosis' unique platform approach to virtual care, patients can be treated through the online adaptive interview, video and phone technology, or when appropriate, referred to in-person care via the platform's advanced routing capabilities. Based in Minneapolis, MN, Zipnosis helps health systems keep pace with the changing demands of healthcare consumers.


© Business Wire 2019
