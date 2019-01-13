Zippin : to Exhibit at NRF Big Show 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/nrf-big-show-2019/getzippin/

Company: Zippin Booth/Stand: 7103 Event: NRF Big Show 2019

Jan 13 - 15, 2019

New York, NY, US Web: http://www.getzippin.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/getzippin/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/getzippin YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=wNrgqBP7md4&feature=youtu.be LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zippin/

About Zippin

Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin’s patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning, vision cognition and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines and self-scanners for good, and letting shoppers zip in and out with their purchases. Our platform, which helps retailers maximize their sales and profits per square foot while satisfying customer demand, is ideal for retailers without the capability, resources or time, to build their own cashier-free solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190113005014/en/