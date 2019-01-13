Zippin : to Exhibit at NRF Big Show 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/nrf-big-show-2019/getzippin/
About Zippin
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology
enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their
stores. Zippin’s patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning,
vision cognition and sensor fusion technology to create the best
consumer experience: banishing checkout lines and self-scanners for
good, and letting shoppers zip in and out with their purchases. Our
platform, which helps retailers maximize their sales and profits per
square foot while satisfying customer demand, is ideal for retailers
without the capability, resources or time, to build their own
cashier-free solutions.
