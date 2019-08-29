Log in
Zippy Technology : 2019Q1 Financial Results Conference Call

0
08/29/2019

2019 Second Quarter

Investor Conference

Security Code: 2420

Disclaimer

No representation or warranty express or implied, is or will be made in or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by the Company as to, the accuracy or completeness of the information and any liability therefore is hereby expressly disclaimed.

Operating performance for 2019 Q1~Q2

2019 Q1~Q2

2018 Q1~Q2

YoY

Unit: NTD Thousand

AMT.

%

AMT.

%

%

Sales revenue

1,302,826

100.00%

1,358,241

100.00%

-4.08%

Gross profit from operation

483,473

37.11%

475,499

35.01%

1.68%

Operating expenses

238,920

18.34%

256,232

18.86%

-6.76%

Net operating income

244,553

18.77%

219,267

16.14%

11.53%

Non-operating income and expenses

56,134

4.31%

41,283

3.04%

35.97%

Continuing operating income before tax

300,687

23.08%

260,550

19.18%

15.40%

Continuing operating income after tax

238,197

18.28%

198,795

14.64%

19.82%

Profit attributable to owners of the company

237,365

18.22%

197,765

14.56%

EPS (Dollars)

1.55

1.30

Operating performance for 2019 Q2

2019 Q2

Unit: NTD Thousand

AMT.

%

Sales revenue

658,717

100.00%

Gross profit from operation

241,844

36.71%

Operating expenses

124,568

18.91%

Net operating income

117,276

17.80%

Non-operating income and expenses

24,360

3.70%

Continuing operating income before tax

141,636

21.50%

Continuing operating income after tax

112,436

17.07%

Profit attributable to owners of the company

112,144

17.02%

EPS (Dollars)

0.73

2019 Q1

QoQ

AMT.

%

%

644,109

100.00%

2.27%

241,629

37.51%

0.09%

114,352

17.75%

8.93%

127,277

19.76%

-7.86%

31,774

4.93%

-23.33%

159,051

24.69%

-10.95%

125,761

19.52%

-10.60%

125,221

19.44%

-10.44%

0.82

2018 Q2

QoQ

AMT.

%

%

690,145

100.00%

-4.55%

244,129

35.37%

-0.94%

123,314

17.87%

1.02%

120,815

17.51%

-2.93%

42,665

6.18%

-42.90%

163,480

23.69%

-13.36%

125,205

18.14%

-10.20%

124,655

18.06%

-10.04%

0.82

Non-operating income and expenses

2019 Q2

2018 Q2

2019 Q1~Q2

2018 Q1~Q2

Unit: NTD Thousand

AMT.

AMT.

AMT.

AMT.

Other income

29,007

26,411

58,258

54,460

Other gains (losses)

46

(1,052)

609

(171)

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

815

24,887

8,439

3,503

Financial costs

(5,508)

(7,581)

(11,172)

(16,509)

Total of non-operating income and expenses

24,360

42,665

56,134

41,283

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zippy Technology Corp. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 09:45:04 UTC
