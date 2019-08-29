|
Zippy Technology : 2019Q1 Financial Results Conference Call
08/29/2019 | 05:46am EDT
Operating performance for 2019 Q1~Q2
|
|
2019 Q1~Q2
|
|
2018 Q1~Q2
|
YoY
|
Unit: NTD Thousand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMT.
|
%
|
|
AMT.
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales revenue
|
1,302,826
|
100.00%
|
|
1,358,241
|
100.00%
|
-4.08%
|
Gross profit from operation
|
483,473
|
37.11%
|
|
475,499
|
35.01%
|
1.68%
|
Operating expenses
|
238,920
|
18.34%
|
|
256,232
|
18.86%
|
-6.76%
|
Net operating income
|
244,553
|
18.77%
|
|
219,267
|
16.14%
|
11.53%
|
Non-operating income and expenses
|
56,134
|
4.31%
|
|
41,283
|
3.04%
|
35.97%
|
Continuing operating income before tax
|
300,687
|
23.08%
|
|
260,550
|
19.18%
|
15.40%
|
Continuing operating income after tax
|
238,197
|
18.28%
|
|
198,795
|
14.64%
|
19.82%
|
Profit attributable to owners of the company
|
237,365
|
18.22%
|
|
197,765
|
14.56%
|
|
EPS (Dollars)
|
1.55
|
|
|
1.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating performance for 2019 Q2
|
|
2019 Q2
|
Unit: NTD Thousand
|
|
|
AMT.
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Sales revenue
|
658,717
|
100.00%
|
Gross profit from operation
|
241,844
|
36.71%
|
Operating expenses
|
124,568
|
18.91%
|
Net operating income
|
117,276
|
17.80%
|
Non-operating income and expenses
|
24,360
|
3.70%
|
Continuing operating income before tax
|
141,636
|
21.50%
|
Continuing operating income after tax
|
112,436
|
17.07%
|
Profit attributable to owners of the company
|
112,144
|
17.02%
|
EPS (Dollars)
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
|
2019 Q1
|
QoQ
|
AMT.
|
%
|
%
|
644,109
|
100.00%
|
2.27%
|
241,629
|
37.51%
|
0.09%
|
114,352
|
17.75%
|
8.93%
|
127,277
|
19.76%
|
-7.86%
|
31,774
|
4.93%
|
-23.33%
|
159,051
|
24.69%
|
-10.95%
|
125,761
|
19.52%
|
-10.60%
|
125,221
|
19.44%
|
-10.44%
|
0.82
|
|
|
2018 Q2
|
QoQ
|
AMT.
|
%
|
%
|
690,145
|
100.00%
|
-4.55%
|
244,129
|
35.37%
|
-0.94%
|
123,314
|
17.87%
|
1.02%
|
120,815
|
17.51%
|
-2.93%
|
42,665
|
6.18%
|
-42.90%
|
163,480
|
23.69%
|
-13.36%
|
125,205
|
18.14%
|
-10.20%
|
124,655
|
18.06%
|
-10.04%
|
0.82
|
|
Non-operating income and expenses
|
|
2019 Q2
|
|
2018 Q2
|
|
2019 Q1~Q2
|
|
2018 Q1~Q2
|
Unit: NTD Thousand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMT.
|
|
AMT.
|
|
AMT.
|
|
AMT.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
29,007
|
|
26,411
|
|
58,258
|
|
54,460
|
Other gains (losses)
|
46
|
|
(1,052)
|
|
609
|
|
(171)
|
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
|
815
|
|
24,887
|
|
8,439
|
|
3,503
|
Financial costs
|
(5,508)
|
|
(7,581)
|
|
(11,172)
|
|
(16,509)
|
Total of non-operating income and expenses
|
24,360
|
|
42,665
|
|
56,134
|
|
41,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
