Zipwhip : Hires Nimrod Vered as Senior Vice President of Engineering; Promotes James Lapic to Chief Technology Officer

Strategic executive appointments reflect the Texting for Business™ provider’s focus on technology and product advancements

Zipwhip, the leading provider of Texting for Business™, today announced the appointment of Nimrod Vered as its senior vice president of engineering, and of James Lapic as its chief technology officer. The two executive appointments reflect Zipwhip’s commitment to expansion, specifically focused on the company’s technology sector.

Vered brings both executive-leadership and technical skills to Zipwhip, where he will lead the company’s engineering organization. Vered comes to Zipwhip from Microsoft, where he led the development of Workplace Analytics, a service that uses aggregate user data from everyday work in Office 365 to identify collaboration patterns that impact productivity. He previously held positions at Cisco Systems, VoloMetrix (acquired by Microsoft) and Check Point Software Technologies. Aside from having the right skills and background, Vered shares Zipwhip’s internal values of determination, innovation, respect, enthusiasm, collaboration and trust.

“I am blown away with the success that Zipwhip is experiencing, with our extraordinary market fit and with the company’s openness to share what’s working well and what can be improved,” said Nimrod Vered, SVP, engineering at Zipwhip. “As a leader who cares deeply about people as well as customers, I am passionate about building an engineering culture that enables people to bring their best self to work and ship experiences that delight customers. The opportunity to build such a culture at Zipwhip is what kept drawing me in to the point that I felt that I had to join this amazing team, and luckily I received the opportunity to do so.”

In conjunction with Vered’s appointment, Lapic was promoted to chief technology officer at Zipwhip. Lapic brings over two decades of experience to his new role. Over the last eight years, Lapic has been pivotal in establishing Zipwhip’s landmark carrier connectivity with all wireless operators in the U.S. and has guided Zipwhip’s engineering organization, messaging network and technical operations. As chief technology officer, James will oversee Zipwhip’s international expansion, RCS integrations, messaging operations, security and compliance strategies, technical carrier relationships and industry development efforts.

“Our technological innovations have made it possible for consumers to communicate with businesses the way they want to – through texting,” said James Lapic, CTO of Zipwhip. “From when we first made it possible to text an existing landline back in 2014 to today, I’ve seen an incredible amount of growth for not just Zipwhip, but this market as a whole. Texting is more relevant today than it has been at any other time in my career. Now more than ever, consumers expect the ability to text the businesses they work with, and I’m proud we can help them do that.”

“Restructuring the engineering organization is part of our meaningful investment to strengthen and scale our technical infrastructure,” said John Lauer, CEO and co-founder of Zipwhip. “This structure will allow James and his team to adequately prioritize our larger market strategies, while Nimrod and his team increase our engineering throughput and build products our customers will love. We’re thrilled to have technical leaders of their caliber on our executive team.”

The reorganization of Zipwhip’s technology team follows a groundbreaking year for Zipwhip, marked by a $51.5 million Series D funding round led by Goldman Sachs, the launch of the industry’s first texting-for-business desktop app, the launch of the company’s inaugural State of Texting Report and the company’s successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 examination, the gold standard for data security.

