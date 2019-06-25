Zipwhip :'s John Lauer Named Among Top 30 CEOs for Women in the Country and No. 2 in Washington State

The No. 29 nationwide ranking is based on anonymous reviews from female employees of the Seattle-based tech startup

Zipwhip, the leading provider of texting for business, today announced that CEO John Lauer was ranked among the top 30 CEOs nationwide for women. In addition to ranking No. 29 in the U.S., Lauer was ranked No. 2 in Washington state. Lauer received a score of 97 out of 100 from female employees.

The ranking, which comes from Comparably, is based on anonymous reviews from female employees and considers companies with zero to 500 total employees. Zipwhip is also in the top 5% of companies nationwide for its overall gender score, where employees rate not only the CEO but also the work environment, culture, benefits and more.

“I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by smart, talented women my entire life, from growing up with my four sisters to working with my team at Zipwhip today,” said John Lauer, CEO and co-founder of Zipwhip. “We work hard to make Zipwhip a place where everyone feels comfortable, accepted and celebrated, so this honor is particularly meaningful for me. Thank you to the phenomenal women I work with – you make Zipwhip the strong company that it is.”

In an effort to promote diversity and inclusion both in and outside of the organization, Zipwhip recently announced a partnership with The Riveter, a national network of female-led coworking spaces. As part of the collaboration, Zipwhip employees gain access to any of The Riveter’s coworking spaces, learning and development opportunities and programming options for free. The companies also joined forces to create a texting advice line – 833-WMN-WORK – where women across the country could text in career questions and get advice from an expert in their field.

The award from Comparably comes on the heels of another workplace commendation for the company. Zipwhip’s employee benefits were just ranked number one in the state, and the company received a No. 6 overall ranking of best places to work, according to Seattle Business Magazine.

About Zipwhip

Zipwhip empowers companies to communicate with their customers in the most effective and preferred way possible – text messaging. As the pioneer of texting for business, Zipwhip first enabled text messaging to and from existing landline, VoIP and toll-free phone numbers in 2014. Zipwhip’s direct network connectivity, intuitive cloud-based software and an enterprise-grade API mean businesses can use any computer or mobile device to securely and reliably reach their customers, every time. Your customers are only a text away: www.zipwhip.com.

Methodology

Comparably’s Best CEOs for Women Awards are derived from ratings provided by female employees who anonymously rated their CEOs on Comparably.com between June 7th, 2018 and June 7th, 2019. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required. The final data set was compiled from nearly 10 million ratings across 50,000 U.S. companies. To qualify, Large companies (more than 500 employees) must have a minimum of 75 employee participants and Small/Mid-Size companies (fewer than 500 employees) must have a minimum of 25 employee participants. Additional weight was given to companies with more participation from their employee base.

