Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Zirconium oxide: New block for CEREC users

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

Schaan (FL) and Cologne (D) - 11 March 2019

IPS e.max ZirCAD MT Multi features a natural progression of shade and translucency from dentin to incisal

IPS e.max ZirCAD MT Multi is a zirconium oxide material designed for the production of highly esthetic crowns and three-unit bridges. Apart from being available as discs, IPS e.max ZirCAD MT Multi is now also available in block form for CEREC and inLab systems.

IPS e.max ZirCAD MT Multi restorations feature a gradual progression of shade and translucency from dentin to incisal, designed to recreate the lifelike progression of natural dentition. It consists of three zones: 60% dentin, 20% transition and 20% incisal zone.

Multiple raw material product combining two material groups
Two different material groups are combined into one block: the medium translucent (MT) 4Y-TZP zirconium oxide and the highly translucent (HT) 5Y-TZP zirconium oxide. This imparts high levels of brightness to the dentin area and high levels of translucency to the incisal area, while providing high strength (850 MPa*) and excellent fracture toughness (3.6 MPa · m1/2**).

Just few working steps
Full-contour crowns and three-unit bridges can be efficiently produced and allow for tooth-structure preserving preparations. The restorations can be seated conventionally, adhesively or self-adhesively (e.g. with SpeedCEM Plus).

Polish, glaze or characterize
IPS e.max ZirCAD MT Multi blocks are available in the sizes C17 and B45, in 7 A-D shades and 1 Bleach shade. After wet or dry processing, the restorations are sintered, using e.g. Programat CS4 or CEREC SpeedFire. Finally, they are polished using OptraFine and/or glazed using IPS e.max Crystall./Glaze Paste Fluo with fluorescent effect. In addition, the restorations can also be characterized using the Dentin or Intensive shades and stains from the IPS e.max CAD Crystall./ range.

IPS e.max®, SpeedCEM®, Programat® and OptraFine® are registered trademarks of Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

* Typical mean value of biaxial flexural strength: R&D Ivoclar Vivadent, Schaan, Liechtenstein
** Dentin, measurement of fracture toughness using the Vicker's testing procedure: R&D Ivoclar Vivadent, Schaan, Liechtenstein (2017)

Disclaimer

Ivoclar Vivadent S.r.l. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 16:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15pMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Improving your farm productivity workshop | Nimmitabel, NSW
PU
01:15pMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Bred Well Fed Well | Jandowae, Queensland
PU
01:14pUK stocks rise to begin crunch Brexit week
RE
01:10pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump is Promoting a Fiscally Responsible and Pro-American 2020 Budget
PU
01:10pTaylor Wilshire Receives the 2019 International Business Excellence Award
SE
01:10pELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk nears deadline to respond to U.S. SEC contempt bid
RE
01:07pEthiopian plane smoked and shuddered before deadly plunge
RE
01:06pFCA FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY : statement on the reporting of derivatives under the UK EMIR regime in a no-deal scenario
PU
01:01pCURRENCIES : Dollar Holds Steady After Of Retail-sales Data
DJ
01:00pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Secretary Mnuchin Statement on President Trump's FY2020 Budget Proposal
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
2ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
5INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia outbids Intel to buy Israel's Mellanox in data center push

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.