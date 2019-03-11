Zirconium oxide: New block for CEREC users

Schaan (FL) and Cologne (D) - 11 March 2019

IPS e.max ZirCAD MT Multi features a natural progression of shade and translucency from dentin to incisal

IPS e.max ZirCAD MT Multi is a zirconium oxide material designed for the production of highly esthetic crowns and three-unit bridges. Apart from being available as discs, IPS e.max ZirCAD MT Multi is now also available in block form for CEREC and inLab systems.

IPS e.max ZirCAD MT Multi restorations feature a gradual progression of shade and translucency from dentin to incisal, designed to recreate the lifelike progression of natural dentition. It consists of three zones: 60% dentin, 20% transition and 20% incisal zone.

Multiple raw material product combining two material groups

Two different material groups are combined into one block: the medium translucent (MT) 4Y-TZP zirconium oxide and the highly translucent (HT) 5Y-TZP zirconium oxide. This imparts high levels of brightness to the dentin area and high levels of translucency to the incisal area, while providing high strength (850 MPa*) and excellent fracture toughness (3.6 MPa · m1/2**).

Just few working steps

Full-contour crowns and three-unit bridges can be efficiently produced and allow for tooth-structure preserving preparations. The restorations can be seated conventionally, adhesively or self-adhesively (e.g. with SpeedCEM Plus).

Polish, glaze or characterize

IPS e.max ZirCAD MT Multi blocks are available in the sizes C17 and B45, in 7 A-D shades and 1 Bleach shade. After wet or dry processing, the restorations are sintered, using e.g. Programat CS4 or CEREC SpeedFire. Finally, they are polished using OptraFine and/or glazed using IPS e.max Crystall./Glaze Paste Fluo with fluorescent effect. In addition, the restorations can also be characterized using the Dentin or Intensive shades and stains from the IPS e.max CAD Crystall./ range.

IPS e.max®, SpeedCEM®, Programat® and OptraFine® are registered trademarks of Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

* Typical mean value of biaxial flexural strength: R&D Ivoclar Vivadent, Schaan, Liechtenstein

** Dentin, measurement of fracture toughness using the Vicker's testing procedure: R&D Ivoclar Vivadent, Schaan, Liechtenstein (2017)