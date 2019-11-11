Ziyen Energy Names David Greenberg Chairman of New ZYEN Digital Energy Trading Platform

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Energy is pleased to announce that David Greenberg has been appointed Chairman of a newly formed energy production asset tokenization and trading platform, ZYEN.



David Greenberg is currently Chairman of Greenberg Capital, LLC. He previously served three terms on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) Board as well as the Executive Board, where he helped oversee a growth in valuation from $800 million to $12 billion and one of the most successful initial public offerings (IPO’s) in U.S. history. He was also President of Sterling Commodities Corporation, one of the largest local commodity clearinghouses. During his tenure with NYMEX, Mr. Greenberg was involved in the development and widespread adoption of the very first electronic trading platform to emerge in the commodity trading industry.

The ZYEN Digital Trading Platform, to be launched in 2020, will provide a platform for tokenizing productive energy assets using permission-based blockchain technology, creating a liquid market for previously illiquid assets. ZYEN users will include owners of productive energy assets and those raising funds to develop renewable and carbon-based energy.

ZYEN was formed as a collaboration between Ziyen Energy and other innovative leaders in the energy, tokenization and blockchain fields, including Oilsphere, with its PetroVisor-Open Integration Platform for the digital transformation and analysis of upstream oil and gas projects using integrated machine learning and artificial intelligence; and Intain, one of the world’s leading blockchain and AI technology companies utilizing evidence and research based technology to build intelligent blockchain applications.

Alastair Caithness, CEO of Ziyen Energy, notes that "David’s experience and knowledge in digital commodity trading will be invaluable as we work to develop the ZYEN Digital Trading Platform. ZYEN will be entirely on a blockchain, a permission-based network in which digital shares (tokens) will be sold and traded with ease, security and autonomy.”

David Greenberg adds, “I am looking forward to working closely with Alastair and the team at Ziyen Energy to pool our knowledge and resources to launch the ZYEN Digital Trading Platform, which I believe is the evolution of the commodities industry.”

About Ziyen Energy:

Ziyen Energy. is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

