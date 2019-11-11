Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ziyen Energy Names David Greenberg Chairman of New ZYEN Digital Energy Trading Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 11:00am GMT

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Energy is pleased to announce that David Greenberg has been appointed Chairman of a newly formed energy production asset tokenization and trading platform, ZYEN.

David Greenberg is currently Chairman of Greenberg Capital, LLC. He previously served three terms on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) Board as well as the Executive Board, where he helped oversee a growth in valuation from $800 million to $12 billion and one of the most successful initial public offerings (IPO’s) in U.S. history. He was also President of Sterling Commodities Corporation, one of the largest local commodity clearinghouses. During his tenure with NYMEX, Mr. Greenberg was involved in the development and widespread adoption of the very first electronic trading platform to emerge in the commodity trading industry.

The ZYEN Digital Trading Platform, to be launched in 2020, will provide a platform for tokenizing productive energy assets using permission-based blockchain technology, creating a liquid market for previously illiquid assets. ZYEN users will include owners of productive energy assets and those raising funds to develop renewable and carbon-based energy.

ZYEN was formed as a collaboration between Ziyen Energy and other innovative leaders in the energy, tokenization and blockchain fields, including Oilsphere, with its PetroVisor-Open Integration Platform for the digital transformation and analysis of upstream oil and gas projects using integrated machine learning and artificial intelligence; and Intain, one of the world’s leading blockchain and AI technology companies utilizing evidence and research based technology to build intelligent blockchain applications.

Alastair Caithness, CEO of Ziyen Energy, notes that "David’s experience and knowledge in digital commodity trading will be invaluable as we work to develop the ZYEN Digital Trading Platform. ZYEN will be entirely on a blockchain, a permission-based network in which digital shares (tokens) will be sold and traded with ease, security and autonomy.”

David Greenberg adds, “I am looking forward to working closely with Alastair and the team at Ziyen Energy to pool our knowledge and resources to launch the ZYEN Digital Trading Platform, which I believe is the evolution of the commodities industry.”

Listen to the podcast with David Greenberg here– Also Featured in Apple and Google Podcast

Learn more about Ziyen Energy and ZiyenCoin by reading our 2019 Ziyen Inc. Corporate Overview.

If you would like a copy of ZiyenCoin’s Security Token Offering (STO), email support@ziyen.com or visit www.ziyen.com for more information.

About Ziyen Energy:
Ziyen Energy. is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

For more information visit www.ziyen.com

Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Leilani Caithness
Media Relations
mediarelations@ziyen.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aAIR LEASE CORPORATION : Initiates Portfolio Sale of 19 Aircraft to Thunderbolt III Aircraft Lease Limited
BU
06:33aDSV A/S : 802 - share buyback in panalpina a/s
AQ
06:32aHermitage Offshore Services Ltd. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release date of November 14, 2019 and Extension of Deadline with DVB Bank SE
GL
06:32aHERMITAGE OFFSHORE SERVICES LTD : . Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release date of November 14, 2019 and Extension of Deadline with DVB Bank SE
AQ
06:32aTRIMBLE : Showcases New Ag Solutions at Agritechnica 2019
PR
06:31aNeptune Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results
AQ
06:31aGLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION : Appoints Mr. Jack Chow As an Independent Non-executive Director
PR
06:31aUCOMMUNE : Hosts 4th World INS Conference in Beijing, Releases Future Trends White Paper
PR
06:31aLipocine Receives Complete Response Letter for TLANDO™ from U.S. FDA
PR
06:31aTRIMBLE : 's New Display and Guidance Controller Deliver Innovative Technology to Farmers New to Precision Agriculture
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
4Iran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
5BMW AG : Germany's Chinese growth engine stalls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group