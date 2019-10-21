Ziyen Inc. Announces CEO, Alastair Caithness Will Be a Guest Speaker at the 5th Annual IoT in Oil and Gas Canada Conference, taking place on 13th and 14th of February 2020 in Calgary

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Inc. CEO has been invited to present at the annual IoT or Internet of Things Oil and Gas Canada Conference in Canada on February 13th & 14th 2020.



The Internet of Things (IoT) transformed the way the Oil and Gas industry uses, collects and transmits data. Energy companies that have implemented IoT technologies are now increasing profitability, reducing carbon footprint emissions, enjoying better-streamlined processes, saving cost and achieving more accurate forecasts for demands.

Alastair Caithness Presentation Overview:

Presentation Title: Understanding detailed well data analytics through IoT to increase production and asset value.

Utilizing IOT and big data analytics in upstream oil and gas industry to increase production.





Increasing CAPEX efficiency through smart & automated work-over candidate selection.





Creating a continuous opportunity life cycle measuring actual versus forecasted incremental production targets.





Utilizing IOT to reduce down-time for production and maximize asset reliability.

Alastair Caithness is also on a panel discussion alongside Theo van der Werken, Asset Manager, Birchcliff Energy and Jeff LaFrenz, Lead for the Digital Theme Group, Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN).

Panel: Leveraging data analytics for preventive maintenance and production optimization

Transforming existing data to an understandable format





Gathering data in a secure platform for future evaluation





Utilizing sensors and AI to get more accurate data and context





Integration of IoT sensor data into the visualization through virtual reality

Karl Klimos, Project Director at Energy Conference Network for the event said

“The Conference is a perfect platform to share key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to the North American and Canadian IoT in Oil and Gas, understand recent regulations and strategies that have been put in place, discuss key solutions for major existing challenges and showcases the most recent digital technologies in the market.

We are happy to have Ziyen inc. with us next year, a classified oil and gas operator by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, represented by its CEO Mr. Alastair Caithness who will talk about the importance of detailed well data analytics through IoT to increase production and asset value. Mr. Caithness will also be joining a panel on leveraging data analytics for preventive maintenance and production optimization.”

About Ziyen Inc.:

Ziyen Inc. is a technology-driven energy company Incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen Intel specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligen ce on industry specific government and private contracts. Seeing a unique opportunity, the company strategically pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi-million- dollar yield potential. Ziyen Energy currently has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. ZiyenCoin is a new division created by Ziyen Inc., which will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with leading industry leaders to develop new technology to cut oil and energy costs. Given the data-intensive opportunities available through the growth of the Internet, the Oil Industry sees blockchain as an important vessel to carry the industry’s data transformation forward. ZiyenCoin is filed under the same regulation, as JPM Morgan’s, JPM Coin, 506c Security Token Offering. For more information visit www.ziyen.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

