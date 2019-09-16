Ziyen Inc. CEO Alastair Caithness Interviews FinTech Expert Adam Blumberg to Discuss the Incalculable Potential of Blockchain as an Application for the Oil & Gas Industry

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a podcast with Alastair Caithness, CEO of Ziyen Inc. an energy and technology company, and Adam Blumberg, co-founder of Interaxis.io and ET Consulting-- which specializes in helping companies utilize Blockchain and Decentralized Ledger Technologies--engaged in a discussion which posed broad and obvious questions such as “why should people care about the blockchain,” and explored this topic by using comparisons related to the emergence of the internet over 30-years ago and how the blockchain is in actuality the definition of a more practicable version of the internet: “a better, more improved, transparent and immutable version of what we have now...it is pervasive and it will be the underpinning of everything we do,” stated Adam Blumberg.



Listen to Podcast - Interview with FinTech Expert Adam Blumberg to Discuss the Incalculable Potential of Blockchain for the Oil & Gas Industry

Alastair Caithness adds:

“Adam has provided commentary on how Blockchain technology is the manifestation of a more streamlined and transparent solution to the inefficiencies that have plagued the oil and gas industry for hundreds of years. This technology will not only allow operators to update and manage data, supply chains, and people in much more systematic and cost-effective methods, it will also create vast potentials for liquidity in a previously illiquid market when oil assets are tokenized.”



Adam Blumberg has been in the financial services business as a financial planner for over 10 years, starting with Mass Mutual in January 2009. He partnered with Ron Dixon to create Chart Wealth Management in 2014, and they launched their independent Registered Investment Advisor in 2017. His expertise is in working with family business owners and retirement plan participants on financial strategies to reach their goals. Adam has an emphasis on education, always explaining the products, investments, and strategies they recommend, and has even been called a “financial therapist” by several clients.

Recently Adam and Ron have launched Interaxis.io , a resource for education on finance, decentralized finance, and the blockchain ecosystem.

