Ziyen Inc. CEO Alastair Caithness Interviews Mark Waddleton, Supply Chain Advisor for Banyan Risk Group on BOOM! It's on the Blockchain

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Inc. CEO, interviewed Supply Chain Advisor for Banyan Risk Group Mark Waddleton for the latest iteration of BOOM! It’s on the Blockchain, a series of conversations with blockchain experts who are leading the global narrative on the ways blockchain will undoubtedly change the way the world conducts business. This conversation honed in on a range of topics that dealt directly with the supply chain and how blockchain as an integration can make their overall operations more efficient.



Mark Waddleton (Banyan Risk Group) added:

“I’ve been in this space for the last 2-3 years. When you saw the parting of the seas (if you will) between bitcoin and the rails of blockchain, in my view [blockchain] is potentially as significant as the Dutch East India Company and what they did for the supply chain and moving goods back and forth from Europe to India. [Blockchain] will take a lot of the transaction friction out of the system, certainly if its done correctly and pursued with a level of thoroughness in order to help companies and their cascading supply chains and partnerships and share in the benefits.”

Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Inc. CEO,

“We are very excited to feature Mark on the latest episode of our new podcast. A leading thinker in the supply chain space, he offers practical solutions for businesses and relatable insight that places emphasis on evidence-based applications for blockchain technology that will encourage trust and security in this emerging technology.

Listen to the podcast here - Also Featured in Apple and Google Podcast

Mark Waddleton is an experienced leader that has headed cross-functional supply chain organizations. As a Supply Chain Advisor for Banyan Risk Group, he has focused his talents in the digital supply chain space.

As a graduate of the Harvard Business School – with undergraduate degrees in Chemical Engineering and Physics, Mark has held roles as a VP of Supply Chain of a software company, COO of a 3PL company, Director of Supply Chain at a global chemicals company and an investment banking Vice President focused on the energy, chemicals and materials, and industrial goods industries.

Learn more about Ziyen Inc. and ZiyenCoin by reading our 2019 Ziyen Inc. Corporate Overview.

If you would like a copy of ZiyenCoin’s Security Token Offering (STO), then please email support@ziyen.com or visit www.ziyen.com for more information.

About Ziyen Inc.:

Ziyen Inc. is a technology-driven energy company Incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen Intel specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. Seeing a unique opportunity, the company strategically pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi-million-dollar yield potential. Ziyen Energy currently has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. ZiyenCoin is a new division created by Ziyen Inc. which will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with leading industry leaders to develop new technology to cut oil and energy costs. Given the data-intensive opportunities available through the growth of the Internet, the Oil Industry sees blockchain as an important vessel to carry the industry’s data transformation forward. ZiyenCoin is filed under the same regulation as JPM Morgan’s, JPM Coin, 506c Security Token Offering. For more information visit www.ziyen.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Edward Alontaga

Media Relations

mediarelations@ziyen.com