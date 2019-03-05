Ziyen, Inc. CEO, Alastair Caithness, Will Moderate a Session on the Power and Promise of Blockchain Technology in Royalty Management

HOUSTON, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Events is delighted to announce that Alastair Caithness, Founder & CEO of Ziyen will moderate one of the featured sessions at the upcoming Blockchain Oil & Gas Summit (www.blockchainoilgassummit.com/), which will be held in Houston, Tx. on March 7, 2019.



The session that Mr. Caithness will be leading is titled “The Power and Promise of Blockchain Technology in Royalty Management.” He will facilitate a lively and rich discussion with Vikrant Lakhanpal, Petroleum Engineer at Proline Energy Resources Inc. and Lisa M. Smith, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Data Gumbo Corporation where they will explore the current problems and opportunities within royalty management and the capabilities of blockchain to solve the most complex issues. Mr. Lakhanpal and Ms. Smith will take the audience from pilot to production to share real use cases and lessons learned to allow the attendees to understand what is real and possible within this space to lower costs, reduce the risk of disputes, increase clarity and improve the overall transfer of money.

“Ziyen has been a wonderful and collaborative partner on this event and we are delighted that Mr. Caithness has joined our speaking faculty to share his vast knowledge and expertise of blockchain,” said Ben Greenzweig, Momentum’s CEO.

The full Blockchain Oil & Gas Summit will offer attendees a strategic understanding of how Blockchain Technology can make their energy business more secure, compliant, efficient and profitable. Fortune 500 executives alongside the creative technologists driving Blockchain adoption will share specific tactics for how to incorporate Blockchain into the attendee’s enterprise transformation.

“I am thrilled and privileged to have been appointed as the Official Supporting Partner of the Blockchain Oil & Gas Summit,” said Ziyen CEO, Alastair Caithness. “This offers the perfect venue for investors to learn more about the Blockchain industry and our plans to offer a proprietary Security Token Offering (STO). Ziyen has accomplished a lot over the last 3 years, and, in many ways, we’re really just getting started. We believe our STO will be beneficial not only for investors and Ziyen, but for the industry in general.”

About Blockchain Oil & Gas Summit

The Blockchain Oil & Gas Summit is the first evidence-based blockchain summit crafted exclusively for the Oil & Gas industry. The Summit brings together peers with the common goal to solve problems across the oil and gas industry, providing attendees a strategic understanding of how blockchain technology can make their energy business more agile, secure, compliant, efficient and profitable.

To register and for more information, please visit: www.blockchainoilgassummit.com/

About Momentum Events

Momentum believes in committing our people, capital and ideas to developing, growing and innovating sustainable event experiences across multiple audiences and industries. We are proud to work with thousands of leading companies, media outlets, trade associations and academic institutions including the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Since 2014, Momentum has produced events that showcased the latest applications of blockchain technology and on March 7th is proud to offer our newest edition; The Blockchain Oil & Gas Summit.

More information please visit: www.momentumevents.com

