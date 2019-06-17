Ziyen Inc. Engages Leading FINRA regulated Digital Bank, Prime Trust LLC

Investors can now invest Bitcoin and Ethereum in exchange for ZiyenCoin



SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Inc., a leading oil and energy company, has engaged Prime Trust, LLC as the chosen escrow agent for its ZiyenCoin Security Token Offering.

Prime Trust is the industry leading provider of escrow services for technology-driven securities offerings. Prime Trust systems process and account for every dollar, while protecting issuers, investors, and others involved in a capital raise. Prime Trust is a “bank” under SEC Rule 15c2-4 and a “Qualified Third Party” under Reg CF.

Alastair Caithness, CEO, stated

“This is a great day for Ziyen and a critical move for our infrastructure. Prime Trust, the leading digital bank, which is part of both the American Bankers Association and fully insured with ABA Insurance, is a chartered, insured and regulated financial institution that specializes in digital technology-driven financial infrastructure solutions for exchanges.

It is a huge accomplishment for Ziyen to engage the leading SEC regulated digital bank in the industry, and, from a personal note, I have been following Scott Purcell’s Blog, the CEO and Chief Trust Officer of Prime Trust, for considerable time. I value him as one of the leading voices in the development of the blockchain space; therefore, to engage the services of his company with the development of Ziyen Inc. is a great honor.

The fact we are legally compliant to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum investment into the company for our Digital Token, ZiyenCoin, again shows the company as a market leader in the Oil Blockchain space.”

About Ziyen Inc.:

Ziyen Inc. is a technology-driven energy company Incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen Intel specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. Seeing a unique opportunity, the company strategically pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi-million- dollar yield potential. Ziyen Energy currently has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. ZiyenCoin is a new division created by Ziyen Inc., which will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with leading industry leaders to develop new technology to cut oil and energy costs. Given the data-intensive opportunities available through the growth of the Internet, the Oil Industry sees blockchain as an important vessel to carry the industry’s data transformation forward. ZiyenCoin is set up to be the first Oil & Energy Security Token Offering (STO) to be compliant by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), creating a fully trackable and unencumbered worldwide movement of digital currency in concert with blockchain supply chain management and the certainty of blockchain verified contracting. ZiyenCoin is filed under the same regulation as JPM Morgan's JPM Coin, 506c Security Token Offering. For more information visit www.ziyen.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

