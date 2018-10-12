Ziyen Inc. organizes fundraiser for San Diego Autism Speaks Walk

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CEO of Ziyen Inc., a Scottish-American energy company, recently organized a fundraiser in support of the company's San Diego Autism Speaks Walk Team. The walk will take place on October 21st, 2018 at Liberty Station in San Diego, California this year.



Alastair Caithness, CEO, is Chairman of the walk this year and organizes an annual fundraiser leading up to the annual event. The Air Conditioned Lounge in San Diego provided the venue for the event and businesses such as Euro Specialties and local artist Judy Caroline donated for the Silent Auction. Judy is a resident of Coronado Cays and has been involved in the arts since the 1960’s and was a recording artist with Capitol Records. Her duo, “The Pixies,” was backed by the world-renowned John Williams Orchestra. In her current work, Judy challenges the boundaries of conventional art-making and paints on prepared surfaces such as LPs, glass, tile and wood, in addition to canvas. She implements her own personal style of expressionism using liquid acrylics. Please visit judycarolineart.com for more details.

Alastair Caithness, said,

“I would like to thank all the sponsors for our event, everyone who donated and especially my mother-in-law Rosa who designed all the gift boxes and my wife Leilani who coordinated the event.

My wife and I are grateful for all the support and services my son Malakai receives from all the different service providers and companies in San Diego and the support network Autism Speaks has provided for us and millions of families around the world.

It is so important to not only raise funds but it is also equally important to raise awareness about autism and to promote acceptance and inclusion for those affected by this challenging neurological disorder that now affects more children and adults each year. It is important to identify and diagnose autism at an early age as this will likely improve the life of the child; do not be afraid to seek medical help if you are concerned.

This year I'm proud to be the Chairman of the San Diego Autism Speaks Walk for 2018. As part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility, I will speak at events about promoting understanding of autism spectrum disorders and the importance of inclusion and acceptance.”

About Ziyen Inc.:

Founded in 2016, Ziyen Inc. is a Scottish-American company focused on delivering 100% Energy Independence to the USA. Initially launched as a software company providing information on oil and gas related procurement contracts, Ziyen Inc. diversified in 2017, instating Ziyen Energy Division with intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. In 2017 Ziyen acquired the mineral rights to its first oil field in Indiana, and now has thirteen oil assets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently qualified Ziyen Inc. in November 2017 for our second round of funding, with a pre-IPO share price of $1.50. More information may be found in its Offering Circular filed with the SEC, or on their website www.ziyen.com.

