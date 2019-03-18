Ziyen Inc.'s CEO Presentation “Beyond Bitcoin - Game Changing Cost Savings Through its Security Token Offering (STO),” hailed as great success in leading Oil Blockchain Event

HOUSTON, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Inc. CEO, attended the Blockchain Oil and Gas Summit in Houston, TX, on March 7, 2019 and was a keynote speaker presenting amongst a distinguished group of individuals who operate in the oil and gas industry. Alastair’s discussion was titled, “Beyond Bitcoin - Game Changing Cost Savings Through Security Token Offering (STO).”



Click link for a copy of the ZiyenCoin presentation

The discussion was one of the most popular at the event and was well-received by colleagues and attendees citing the innovativeness of not only the topic but the application of Security Tokens in the oil and energy market.

Alastair Caithness, CEO added, “Blockchain Oil and Gas Summit was a fantastic event organized by Casey and Benjamin Greenzweig of Momentum Events. I met some of the most talented professionals in the oil blockchain sector who are on the cutting-edge of oil blockchain development, and our Security Token Offering, ZiyenCoin, was extremely well-received. The company is in a unique position to launch its STO which can revolutionize the wider oil, gas and energy market as a whole.

ZiyenCoin is about to launch the first Oil & Energy Security Token Offering (STO) to be regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). ZiyenCoin is a structured digital token benchmarked against the number one global asset - Oil & Energy. ZiyenCoin enables holders to transfer intrinsic value in digital token form against any energy source while avoiding volatility, inflation and devaluations associated with government-led national currencies. At the same time, it avoids the cost of central banking regulations and transaction fees while operating seamlessly alongside all blockchain transactions in an energy ecosystem.”

For information on investing in Ziyen, please visit the company website at www.ziyen.com, or for a copy of the latest company overview, please email support@ziyen.com

About Ziyen Inc.:

Founded in 2016, Ziyen Inc. operates three divisions. Ziyen Intelligence, Ziyen Energy & ZiyenCoin. Ziyen Intelligence specializes business information, contracts, news and information. Developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. The company pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi- million- dollar yield potential. Ziyen Energy has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The third division Ziyen Inc. has created is ZiyenCoin, this new division will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with the leading industry players with a goal in developing new technology to cut costs and push down oil production costs. For more information visit www.ziyen.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Josh Berg

Berg Capital Markets

josh@bergcapitalmarkets.com

