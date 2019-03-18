Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ziyen Inc.'s CEO Presentation “Beyond Bitcoin - Game Changing Cost Savings Through its Security Token Offering (STO),” hailed as great success in leading Oil Blockchain Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

HOUSTON, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Inc. CEO, attended the Blockchain Oil and Gas Summit in Houston, TX, on March 7, 2019 and was a keynote speaker presenting amongst a distinguished group of individuals who operate in the oil and gas industry. Alastair’s discussion was titled, “Beyond Bitcoin - Game Changing Cost Savings Through Security Token Offering (STO).”

Click link for a copy of the ZiyenCoin presentation

The discussion was one of the most popular at the event and was well-received by colleagues and attendees citing the innovativeness of not only the topic but the application of Security Tokens in the oil and energy market.

Alastair Caithness, CEO added, “Blockchain Oil and Gas Summit was a fantastic event organized by Casey and Benjamin Greenzweig of Momentum Events. I met some of the most talented professionals in the oil blockchain sector who are on the cutting-edge of oil blockchain development, and our Security Token Offering, ZiyenCoin, was extremely well-received. The company is in a unique position to launch its STO which can revolutionize the wider oil, gas and energy market as a whole.

ZiyenCoin is about to launch the first Oil & Energy Security Token Offering (STO) to be regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). ZiyenCoin is a structured digital token benchmarked against the number one global asset - Oil & Energy. ZiyenCoin enables holders to transfer intrinsic value in digital token form against any energy source while avoiding volatility, inflation and devaluations associated with government-led national currencies. At the same time, it avoids the cost of central banking regulations and transaction fees while operating seamlessly alongside all blockchain transactions in an energy ecosystem.”

For information on investing in Ziyen, please visit the company website at www.ziyen.com, or for a copy of the latest company overview, please email support@ziyen.com

About Ziyen Inc.:
Founded in 2016, Ziyen Inc. operates three divisions. Ziyen Intelligence, Ziyen Energy & ZiyenCoin. Ziyen Intelligence specializes business information, contracts, news and information. Developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. The company pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi- million- dollar yield potential. Ziyen Energy has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The third division Ziyen Inc. has created is ZiyenCoin, this new division will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with the leading industry players with a goal in developing new technology to cut costs and push down oil production costs. For more information visit www.ziyen.com.

Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:
Josh Berg
Berg Capital Markets
josh@bergcapitalmarkets.com

Dean Holter, Esq.
Berg Capital Markets
dean@bergcapitalmarkets.com

Ziyen Logo 3.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:36pDANSKE BANK A/S : Executives at Danske Bank Waive 2018 Bonuses -Reuters
DJ
12:35pMERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : PDMR / Director Dealings
PU
12:35pX TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI : CR no. 6/2019 – Draft resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.
PU
12:35pCONTOURGLOBAL : Notification of Transactions by PDMR
PU
12:35pAFORTI : P11 Series Bonds Allocation CR 26/2019
PU
12:35pORIOLE RESOURCES : identifies large gold anomaly at Wapouzé in Cameroon
PU
12:35pASSYSTEM : 2018 results, consolidated revenue up 12.4% to 444.1 million
GL
12:35pJULIUS BAER GROUP LTD. : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting published
TE
12:35pHERON LAKE BIOENERGY LLC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:34pEXCLUSIVE : Sanofi says working on CEO succession plan
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
4ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.