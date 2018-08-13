Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ziyen Inc. to present at the the Annual 2018 Southern California Investor Conference in Newport Beach on 23rd August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 04:33am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Inc., a Scottish-American oil and energy company has been invited to present at the 2018 Southern California Investor Conference in Newport Beach, CA on 23rd August.

Several Fortune-500 companies including Chevron, Qualcomm, WD-40, Diamond Foods, the Walt Disney Company, Volcom and many more have presented in previous years at this prestigious event.

Past Presenters at the Southern California Investor Conference

The event is being held at the Balboa Bay Resort and draws approximately 400 attendees from all industries and will include 45 companies that have each been invited to give a 30 minute business presentation.

Ziyen Inc.’s CEO Alastair Caithness will speak at the event along with the Vice-President of the Ziyen Board of Directors, David Rogers and the newly appointed CFO, Dean Holter.

Alastair Caithness, CEO stated,

“Over the years, the Southern California Investor Conference has become the region’s premier investor conference showcasing the unique investment opportunities from California.  This year’s keynote speaker is Montel Williams, and it will be an honor for Ziyen to share the same stage.”

Dave Rogers, Vice President stated,

“Our value proposition will be the most unique at the Investors Summit.  The Ziyen Advantage Programme is where we will utilize renewable energy infrastructure to drive down oil production costs.  Ziyen Advantage will reduce operating costs and increase uptime, by providing a significant technological advancement to any system operating in the Midwest.  The Ziyen Advantage system will not only reduce electricity costs by approximately 30%, but provide the ability to develop fields that are not currently connected to the electric grid system.”

For information on investing in Ziyen, please visit the company website at www.ziyen.com, or for a copy of the Executive Presentation, please email support@ziyen.com

About Ziyen Inc.:
Founded in 2016, Ziyen Inc. is a Scottish-American company focused on delivering 100% Energy Independence to the USA.  Initially launched as a software company providing information on oil and gas related procurement contracts, Ziyen Inc. diversified in 2017, instating Ziyen Energy Division with intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry.  In 2017 Ziyen acquired the mineral rights to its first oil field in Indiana, and now has thirteen oil assets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently qualified Ziyen Inc. in November 2017 for our second round of funding, with a pre-IPO share price of $1.50. More information may be found in its Offering Circular filed with the SEC, or on their website www.ziyen.com.

Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:
Josh Berg
Berg Capital Markets
josh@bergcapitalmarkets.com
Dean Holter, Esq.
Berg Capital Markets
dean@bergcapitalmarkets.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:47aHONDA MOTOR : Airbags deploy in Dumfries collision involving pizza delivery car
AQ
10:47aALSTOM : Lagos, French Multinational Sign MoU to Complete Light Rail Project
AQ
10:47aAFRICA PRUDENTIAL REGISTRARS : NSE commends Africa Prudential as company records 48% growth
AQ
10:47aWe need unconventional methods to recover loans from big debtors – Ayeye
AQ
10:47a1 DAY SEMINAR : Valuation of Emerging Technologies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:46aDEERE MPANY : Biker, 59, dies in tractor crash
AQ
10:46aGJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING : Financial calendar
AQ
10:46a2 DAY SEMINAR : Enhanced Negotiating Strategies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:45aIP : Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc - Announces Duaklir® New Drug Application (NDA) and Tudorza® Supplemental NDA Accepted for Review by FDA
PU
10:45aTAI KAM : Announcements and Notices - DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : British MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
2BAYER : BAYER : shares slide after Monsanto's Roundup cancer trial
3TESLA : TESLA : LEGAL ROW OVER MUSK TESLA PLAN
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : first-half core earnings jump on market volatility
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.