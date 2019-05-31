Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX), BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) &  Taronis Technologies, Inc. f/k/a MagneGas Applied Technology (TRNX) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Actions

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 - April 8, 2019

Deadline: June 11, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/zgnx

The lawsuit alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Zogenix's NDA for FINTEPLA contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset; (2) consequently, Zogenix's NDA for FINTEPLA was unlikely to gain FDA approval; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV)

Class Period: securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the company’s initial public offering completed on or around July 2, 2018 (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).

Deadline: June 14, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/bv

The complaint alleges that the defendants made materially false and misleading statements in the Offering Documents concerning the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a material portion of BrightView's contracts were underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the Company; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView would implement a ''managed exit'' strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers; (iii) this ''managed exit'' strategy would negatively impact BrightView's future revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so well into fiscal year 2019; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. f/k/a MagneGas Applied Technology (NASDAQ: TRNX)

Class Period: January 28, 2019 - February 12, 2019,

Deadline: June 14, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/trnx

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Taronis did not have a contract with the City of San Diego; (2) Taronis and its management had engaged in a scheme to defraud; and (3) that as a result of the foregoing, Taronis’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.