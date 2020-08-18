Zone·tv Introduces “Fun at Home” for Rogers Ignite TV Customers

For the first time in Canada, Ignite TV customers get exclusive access to a new app to help parents and kids stay both entertained and educated at home

As summer winds down and parents and kids get ready for back to school, zone·tv™ is introducing “Ignite Fun at Home,” a new interactive app to help engage, educate and entertain the whole family. Available exclusively on Rogers Ignite TV™, Rogers is the first Canadian TV service provider to introduce this innovative new experience to customers through its premium TV service.

Fun at Home is the first to launch in this series of new applications that have been designed to help families during these unprecedented and challenging times. Fun at Home is an “edutainment-centric” interactive service that’s safe and captivating for kids of all ages, with learning categories that include art, math, science, life skills, geography and history. The application also includes a selection of movies and highly interactive casual games designed to stimulate and train young minds.

Zone·tv’s At Home applications are free and give Rogers customers access to compelling interactive video services, with hours of curated content and casual games designed to inform, educate and entertain families in support of stay at home, work from home and learn from home lifestyles.

“We are proud to partner with Rogers to deliver this entirely new category of interactive experiences to Ignite TV customers,” said Jeff Weber, CEO of zone·tv. “Starting with Fun at Home, we are responding to the needs of families coping with work from home and learn from home situations, where it is so important that family members are able to discover and engage in productive pursuits.”

“Providing our customers with free curated content that the whole family can enjoy is one of the ways we are enhancing the at home entertainment experience,” said Eric Bruno, SVP – 5G, Content and Connected Home Products. “With Fun At Home, our customers have free access to unique content that they can not get anywhere else and we are excited to partner with zone·tv to be the first to offer this app in Canada.”

At Home applications are fully programmed and managed by zone·tv and will be available on Ignite TV through the Apps Menu, or by saying “Fun at Home” into the Ignite TV voice remote.

At Home applications are powered by zone·tv’s Studio (cloud-based video curation and programming platform), in combination with zone·tv’s Interactive Event Channel Framework which delivers engaging content-specific interactivity and casual gaming.

About zone·tv

Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tv Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create personalized thematic channels with their own content. Zone·tv uses its own zone·tv Studio tools to create the zone·ify multi-channel video service – an unprecedented linear-like viewing experience, powered by A.I. Its proprietary software architecture combined with an 8,000+ hour content library has powered the company’s monumental growth. Zone·tv has become the largest provider of thematic subscription video on demand services in North America with more than 18 SVOD channels. Zone·tv’s Interactive Event Channels include seasonal experiences such as Holiday Countdown, Halloween Countdown and the newly released At Home experiences which are always available. Its Interactive Event Channel Framework has powered event channels for premium networks and brands such as HBO, Game of Thrones and Sesame Street.

Its diverse programming can be seen on, Comcast Xfinity X1, DIRECTV, Rogers Ignite TV, Cox Contour 2 TV, DISH Sling, CenturyLink Prism TV, AT&T U-verse, TELUS Optik TV, Bell Fibe TV, Frontier Vantage and FiOS, Armstrong Cable and others. The company has offices in Toronto, Canada.

