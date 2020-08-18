Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zone·tv Introduces “Fun at Home” for Rogers Ignite TV Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 10:02am EDT

For the first time in Canada, Ignite TV customers get exclusive access to a new app to help parents and kids stay both entertained and educated at home

As summer winds down and parents and kids get ready for back to school, zone·tv is introducing “Ignite Fun at Home,” a new interactive app to help engage, educate and entertain the whole family. Available exclusively on Rogers Ignite TV, Rogers is the first Canadian TV service provider to introduce this innovative new experience to customers through its premium TV service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200818005200/en/

Fun at Home on Rogers Ignite TV (Photo: Business Wire)

Fun at Home on Rogers Ignite TV (Photo: Business Wire)

Fun at Home is the first to launch in this series of new applications that have been designed to help families during these unprecedented and challenging times. Fun at Home is an “edutainment-centric” interactive service that’s safe and captivating for kids of all ages, with learning categories that include art, math, science, life skills, geography and history. The application also includes a selection of movies and highly interactive casual games designed to stimulate and train young minds.

Zone·tv’s At Home applications are free and give Rogers customers access to compelling interactive video services, with hours of curated content and casual games designed to inform, educate and entertain families in support of stay at home, work from home and learn from home lifestyles.

“We are proud to partner with Rogers to deliver this entirely new category of interactive experiences to Ignite TV customers,” said Jeff Weber, CEO of zone·tv. “Starting with Fun at Home, we are responding to the needs of families coping with work from home and learn from home situations, where it is so important that family members are able to discover and engage in productive pursuits.”

“Providing our customers with free curated content that the whole family can enjoy is one of the ways we are enhancing the at home entertainment experience,” said Eric Bruno, SVP – 5G, Content and Connected Home Products. “With Fun At Home, our customers have free access to unique content that they can not get anywhere else and we are excited to partner with zone·tv to be the first to offer this app in Canada.”

At Home applications are fully programmed and managed by zone·tv and will be available on Ignite TV through the Apps Menu, or by saying “Fun at Home” into the Ignite TV voice remote.

At Home applications are powered by zone·tv’s Studio (cloud-based video curation and programming platform), in combination with zone·tv’s Interactive Event Channel Framework which delivers engaging content-specific interactivity and casual gaming.

About zone·tv

Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience.  The zone·tv Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create personalized thematic channels with their own content. Zone·tv uses its own zone·tv Studio tools to create the zone·ify multi-channel video service – an unprecedented linear-like viewing experience, powered by A.I. Its proprietary software architecture combined with an 8,000+ hour content library has powered the company’s monumental growth. Zone·tv has become the largest provider of thematic subscription video on demand services in North America with more than 18 SVOD channels. Zone·tv’s Interactive Event Channels include seasonal experiences such as Holiday Countdown, Halloween Countdown and the newly released At Home experiences which are always available. Its Interactive Event Channel Framework has powered event channels for premium networks and brands such as HBO, Game of Thrones and Sesame Street.

Its diverse programming can be seen on, Comcast Xfinity X1, DIRECTV, Rogers Ignite TV, Cox Contour 2 TV, DISH Sling, CenturyLink Prism TV, AT&T U-verse, TELUS Optik TV, Bell Fibe TV, Frontier Vantage and FiOS, Armstrong Cable and others. The company has offices in Toronto, Canada.

For more information about our company, visit www.zone.tv


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:40aDECIBEL : Names Jason Lund as Chief Operating Officer
BU
10:39aMPLX LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:39aINMOMENT : Announces XI Digital Transformation Solution to Help Top Brands Improve Digital Experiences
BU
10:37aVISUAL LEASE : Appoints Amy Land as Director of Human Resources
BU
10:35a$250,000 Grant from SECU Foundation Helps Hospice & Home Care Providers Obtain PPE
GL
10:34aThe Women's Choice Award® and the 2020 FORTUNE'S FIVE STAR Professional honors Wealth Manager, Elaine Shanley, Finance Forward
GL
10:33aSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32aFedEx Adds Peak Fees on Shipments During Holiday Season
DJ
10:31aRIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. : Virtually Opens The Market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech-fueled 'everything's awesome' rally looks unstoppable
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5FRAPORT AG : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for August 10 – August 16, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group