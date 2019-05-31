Zoned Properties Establishes the Zoned Cannabis Real Estate Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoned Properties®, Inc. (OTCQX: ZDPY), a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for property acquisitions and revenue growth, today announced the Company has established the Zoned Cannabis Real Estate Team under a licensed brokerage in Arizona and is actively working with new clients in the regulated cannabis industry.

"We are excited to launch the Zoned Cannabis Real Estate Team across the regulated cannabis industry. Setting up a real estate team under a licensed brokerage allows us to expand the scope of services we can provide clients and opens up access to new revenue streams," commented Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer. "Successfully permitted and zoned properties in the regulated cannabis industry have the potential to return premium valuations for real estate owners, creating an opportunity to explore new development strategies. Property owners, licensed operators, and development teams need real estate experts who know how to navigate the nexus of both real estate and cannabis regulations."

"There may very well be several billion dollars worth of real estate transactions taking place over the next few years as the regulated cannabis industry continues to emerge and evolve. The Zoned Cannabis Real Estate Team allows us to directly represent clients in these licensed real estate transactions and explore new capital development strategies such as opportunity zones and industrial-scale hemp," added Mr. McLaren.

About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: ZDPY):

Zoned Properties is a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for real estate acquisitions and revenue growth. We intend to pioneer sustainable development for emerging industries, including the regulated cannabis industry. We are an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. We focus on investing capital to acquire and develop commercial properties to be leased on a triple-net basis, and engaging clients that face zoning, permitting, development, and operational challenges. We provide development strategies and advisory services that could potentially have a major impact on cash flow and property value. We do not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the "CSA").

Website: www.zonedproperties.com

LinkedIN | Twitter | Instagram: @ZonedProperties

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoned-properties-establishes-the-zoned-cannabis-real-estate-team-300859557.html

SOURCE Zoned Properties, Inc.