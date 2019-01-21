Zones Bolsters Sales Leadership with Key Appointments

Zones,
LLC., today announced key appointments to its executive and sales
leadership teams. Through significant investment in people and
organizational alignment, Zones continues to advance as a leading global
solutions provider. Dan Pickett, who previously served as CEO of Zones
nfrastructure, has been named President and Chief Revenue Officer of
Zones, LLC.
In this new role, Pickett will be responsible for ongoing strong revenue
growth through alignment of corporate, healthcare, and public sector
sales; advanced solutions sales; and pre-sales services business units
within the Company to enhance value for clients and partners.
“It is an honor to announce the advancement of Dan to President and
Chief Revenue Officer,” said Firoz Lalji, Chairman and CEO of Zones,
LLC. “Dan has dedicated tremendous effort to integrating Zones
nfrastructure with the organization and proven his ability to
simultaneously lead strategic solutions sales initiatives. He is the
type of leader who will continue to drive rapid growth for our company.”
Additionally, Rich Montbriand joins Zones as SVP of Digital Solutions
and will lead solutions sales and pre-sales technical teams, who provide
best-of-breed expertise in developing and implementing innovative
solutions to help clients transform digitally. Montbriand brings with
him a wealth of experience from roles at IBM, Oracle, and Cognizant,
where he led the transformation of field sales to advanced solutions
teams focused on client digital adoption.
“I am excited to be part of such an amazing and strong company,” said
Dan Pickett, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Zones, LLC. “I am
also thrilled to have strong leaders, like Rich, working by my side to
enhance our sales organization as we help clients with their digital
transformation. Rich, along with the rest of my sales leadership team,
has the right outlook and strategy to continue driving growth ahead of
market.”
Positioning these units under a single leader will generate greater
synergy across groups, enabling a more consistent and streamlined client
experience. As Zones continues to provide solutions producing positive
business outcomes for its clients, this strategic alignment and
organizational investment will enable clients to speed up their digital
transformation. Zones will also continue to work with its extensive
network of leading technology partners to implement solutions that
ensure the Company is their clients’ First Choice for IT™.
About Zones
Zones,
LLC. is a $2.3 billion global IT solutions provider committed to
helping businesses complete their digital transformation by partnering
with leading technology brands and focusing on four key Solution
Environments: Workplace Modernization, Network Optimization, Data Center
Transformation, and Security Fortification. As a certified Minority
Business Enterprise based in Auburn, WA, with operations in more than 80
countries around the world, Zones has helped companies of all shapes and
sizes successfully transition into the digital age. Visit www.zones.com
or call (800) 408-9663 to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005074/en/