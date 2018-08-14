Log in
Zoniac : Launches New and Improved Zoniac : Applicant Tracking System and New Logo and Website

08/14/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoniac, an applicant tracking system designed specifically for technology staffing firms, today announced the launch of its new suite of applicant tracking systems as well as its new logo and website. The new product features an amazing user interface and experience that is designed specifically for the needs of technology recruiters and sales teams. It also features a newly developed, robust reporting suite to allow executives and team members maximum visibility into their business performance.

"It has been a labor of love to develop this new product and deliver on the client promise of reengineering a system that is focused on their specific needs," said Vittal Srimushnam, CEO of Zoniac. "Recruiters and sales people will look at the system and immediately understand how it works with an intuitive and highly configurable workflow and interface, all while seeing enhancements across the board to drive success in their business."

The new Zoniac Applicant Tracking System has been designed to create an ease-of-use for all staffing teams and uses a modern architecture to deliver a superior user experience. The reporting suite allows clients to utilize existing reports or simply build their own using any data the system offers. The tool was built from client feedback and was tested with a beta set of clients to ensure that it delivered on the promises made.

Additionally, Zoniac has rebranded the company with a highly modern look and feel and completely rebuilt its website to share these new products with the technology staffing industry. For more information on the new Zoniac Applicant Tracking System, please visit www.zoniac.com.

About Zoniac:

Zoniac, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is an IT consulting firm's lifecycle operations system- from resume to invoicing. The systems are delivered in the cloud (SaaS). The Zoniac solutions automates and integrates all core processes of recruiting, marketing, deploying and managing of consultants. The systems have been designed to satisfy the needs of Candidates, Consultants, Account Managers, Recruiters, Resource Managers, Accounting and HR departments as well as the Management team. www.zoniac.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoniac-launches-new-and-improved-zoniac-applicant-tracking-system-and-new-logo-and-website-300696787.html

SOURCE Zoniac


© PRNewswire 2018
