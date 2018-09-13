Zoom Announces H3-VR Handy Recorder

Audio News: The new VR recorder from Zoom goes beyond what you’d expect
from VR
Zoom is turning heads with the announcement of its latest handy
recorder, the Zoom
H3-VR, which not only records in Ambisonics format, but also offers
binaural stereo, standard stereo, 5.1 surround support, and live
streaming. What’s more, the recorder is self-contained and provides a
fast and easy way to record 360-audio and monitor in real time. Whether
you are a filmmaker, musician, or gamer, 360-audio is the undeniable
future of content creation.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005831/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
In the past, capturing VR audio required a dedicated Ambisonics
microphone, a separate recorder, and a computer for decoding the audio
from raw Ambisonics A format to VR-ready Ambisonics B format. The H3-VR
offers a simple and elegant solution, allowing for fast setup and easy
processing. The recorder can even adjust the audio rotation of the
Ambisonics playback for an unprecedented amount of control.
Zoom H3-VR Handy Audio Recorder with Built-In Ambisonics Mic Array
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1434530-REG/zoom_zh3vr_h3_vr_360_vr_audio.html
Product Highlights
-
For Video, Audio, VR & AR Production
-
Ambisonics, Binaural & Stereo Modes
-
Export to 5.1 Surround via Computer
-
Ambisonics Array with Four Microphones
-
On-Board Ambisonics A-to-B Conversion
-
Up to 24-Bit / 96 kHz Resolution
-
Built-In Slate Function
-
3.5mm Output with Binaural Monitoring
-
Record to SD Card or Stream via USB
-
Automatic Mic Position Detection
The H3-VR’s four-capsule microphone captures 360-degree audio
recordings, precisely, up to 24-bit/96 kHz. The binaural setting
provides a hyper-realistic spatial recording that enhances 2D
productions with 3D audio. And compared to procuring a very expensive
binaural head, the H3-VR offers an incredible value proposition for
binaural recordings.
The conical enclosure is lightweight (120g) and features a backlit LCD
screen that automatically adjusts to the unit’s positioning. The two
independent 3.5mm audio outputs with dedicated volume controls provide
headphone monitoring and a line out to a camera, while the input volume
gain easily adjusts the gains for all four mic capsules simultaneously.
The precision internal clock is highly accurate, with 0.5 ppm
discrepancy to reduce audio/visual drift and jitter. Onboard transport
controls provide quick access to Home, Play/Pause, Forward, Reverse, and
Menu buttons. The built-in limiter prevents clipping and distortion
during dynamic moments, while the high-pass filter removes unwanted
low-end frequencies and rumble. The onboard SD card slot accepts cards
up to 512GB, allowing for the recorder to operate in stand-alone
fashion. The H3-VR can be powered by two AA batteries for up to 24
hours. For longer recording time, the unit can be connected via USB into
an AC adapter or host device.
The H3-VR can also function as a high-quality stereo microphone for
live-streaming, video conferencing, and direct recording for your
computer or iOS device. Should you wish to control the recorder
remotely, an optional Bluetooth adapter (BTA-1) allows the H3-VR Control
application to access transport controls, set levels, and input metadata
notes directly from the iOS device. The companion Zoom Ambisonics Player
software (Mac/Windows) takes the work out of post-production by easily
converting the Ambisonics files to stereo, binaural, and 5.1 surround;
allowing you to play, trim, re-orient, and export your audio files in
minutes. The H3-VR ships with a foam windscreen, dual mount adapter, and
two AA batteries.
Zoom HR-VR Video Introduction:
https://youtu.be/7V-NjW735Rs
https://youtu.be/HGIkwjfYnNo
H3 VR Recording
https://youtu.be/lK0sk1A8qXw
As you can see, the Zoom
H3-VR offers capabilities far beyond VR recording and will find a
home with any filmmaker, audio engineer, game developer, and podcaster.
For more information on the H3-VR
and other Zoom recorders, check out the B&H website or stop by the B&H
SuperStore.
Read More at B&H Explora Announcement:
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/audio/news/the-zoom-h3-vr-handy-recorder-goes-beyond-vr-recording
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005831/en/