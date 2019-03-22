Log in
Zoom Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

03/22/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (“Zoom”) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Zoom intends to list its Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ZM.”

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Credit Suisse will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets, and Wells Fargo Securities will be book-running managers, and JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Jaffray, Stifel, and William Blair will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Zoom
Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Our easy, reliable cloud platform for video, voice, content sharing, and chat runs across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems.

Press Relations
Priscilla Barolo
Manager, Communications for Zoom
press@zoom.us

Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations for Zoom
(408) 675-6738
investors@zoom.us

marketwired logo image.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
