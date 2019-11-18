Log in
Zoom LiveTrak L-8 Portable 8-Channel Digital Mixer and Multitrack Recorder; Now in Stock at B&H

11/18/2019 | 05:04am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zoom L8 digital mixer and recorder puts the flexibility of Zoom's popular LiveTrak L-Series range in a compact and portable format that's optimized for podcasting and music production on the go. The LiveTrak L-8 provides tactile controls and intuitive functionality, so one can start a podcasting or music recording session in minutes.

Zoom LiveTrak L-8 Portable 8-Channel Digital Mixer and Multitrack Recorder

Need to record a phone call during the interview? No problem—mix-minus makes it easy: just plug the phone in with the included TRRS cable (digital adapters available separately), and it's ready to record. Mix-minus means your phoners won't hear awful echo or feedback on their line; everything will be smooth sailing! If you're recording from your computer, using Skype or whatnot, you can loop that audio into a USB channel, where it will be recorded with your podcast.

Zoom L8 LiveTrak Portable 8-Channel Digital Mixer and Multitrack Recorder

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1512381-REG/zoom_zl8_livetrak_l_8_8_channel_digital.html

Key Features

  • Portable Podcasting/Music Studio
  • 6 XLR-1/4" Mic/Line Inputs with +48V
  • 10 Faders to Control Audio Levels
  • Multitrack Recording via SD Card and USB

Thanks to its six transparent, low-noise mic preamps with selectable phantom power, the LiveTrak L-8 can accommodate dynamic or condenser microphones for you and multiple guests.

Just insert an SDHC or SDXC card to start recording right away. Keep in mind that you can multitrack record via USB to a computer or iOS mobile device (separately available Apple Camera Connection Kit required) whether or not you track to an SD card.

No matter which media you choose, the L-8 records separate tracks to ensure flexibility in post-production processes such as editing and mixing.

About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years. 

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel conveyor spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

A Brief History of B&H

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEAShPtpVXM

Meet the Staff at B&H

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3fmURxeM4A

Henry Posner
B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

B&H Photo Logo (PRNewsfoto/B&H Photo)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoom-livetrak-l-8-portable-8-channel-digital-mixer-and-multitrack-recorder-now-in-stock-at-bh-300959727.html

SOURCE B&H Photo


© PRNewswire 2019
