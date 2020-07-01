Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Zoom says added over 100 features as part of 90-day security plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 09:13am EDT
Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Zoom logo

Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Wednesday it has added over 100 features to its video conferencing as part of its 90-day plan to address security and privacy concerns.

The company said it has made significant progress for a transparency report that details information related to requests Zoom receives for data, records, or content and the report will be out later this year with details on governmental requests for its users' account information.

The company's teleconferencing platform has seen a surge in users as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions around the world indoors. However, it came under fire over privacy and security issues, prompting Zoom to roll out major upgrades.

To address those concerns, it has embarked https://www.reuters.com/article/us-zoom-video-commn-privacy/zoom-hires-ex-facebook-security-chief-as-google-bans-desktop-app-idUSKBN21Q1TY on a 90-day plan and hired several security experts, including former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser, to address privacy concerns.

It plans to offer end-to-end encryption for video calls to both free and paying users and launch a trial version in July.

Last week, Zoom took another step towards tackling these concerns and named former Salesforce.com Inc security executive Jason Lee as its chief information security officer.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.49% 1418.05 Delayed Quote.5.87%
FACEBOOK 2.91% 227.07 Delayed Quote.10.63%
VPOWER GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.47% 4.23 End-of-day quote.67.86%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 2.00% 253.54 Delayed Quote.272.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:36aBoeing 737 MAX report may boost effort to reform U.S. airplane certification
RE
09:20aOil rises on signs of economic recovery, but new infections loom
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15aFed's $600 Billion Main Street Lending Program Sees Lukewarm Interest
DJ
09:13aZoom says added over 100 features as part of 90-day security plan
RE
09:11aWall Street set for subdued open as virus surge threatens recovery
RE
09:08aU.S. Private Sector Adds 2.37 Million Jobs in June
DJ
09:07aIKEA agrees to buy Paris site as part of inner-city push
RE
09:04aMalaysia to file WTO legal action against EU over restrictions on palm biofuel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Trading resumes in Germany's DAX, other exchanges after outage
4METSO OYJ : METSO OYJ : Committees of Metso Outotec's Board of Directors
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group