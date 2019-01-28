ZoomInfo Appoints Seth Low as CIO

Move is one step in organizational commitment to data collection, protection, and security

Zoom Information, Inc. (ZoomInfo), the leading data intelligence platform for sales and go-to-market organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Seth Low to the position of chief information officer (CIO). Low, who joined the company in 2015, will be a member of the ZoomInfo executive team.

Low’s appointment is the first in a series of moves that will further elevate importance of data privacy and security to the ZoomInfo executive suite. Later in Q2, Mr. Low will be joined by a new chief information security officer (CISO) and in the second half of the year, the team will be augmented with the addition of a chief data officer (CDO).

“Our data is the foundation of our success and how we manage and protect that data is paramount to our organization and our customers,” Derek Schoettle, CEO, ZoomInfo, said. “Our data helps their sales and go-to-market teams excel and they need to have full faith in our product and process. Collecting and protecting data, and promoting its appropriate use, is a core responsibility of ZoomInfo and will be the primary focus for Seth and the other planned executive hires.”

“I’m excited to be assuming the CIO role,” Low said. “There’s a great deal of responsibility in working with the volume of data we have here at ZoomInfo. Being part of a team centered around the optimal uses of this data for our customers is a career highlight and I’m looking forward to the ongoing expansion of the team.”

The appointment is a promotion for Low, who was previously the director of technical operations. In that role, which he served in for the previous three years, he managed ZoomInfo’s TechOps, DevOps, CorpIT and security engineers. Prior to joining ZoomInfo, Low held IT management roles at Rue La La, C Space, CrunchTime! Information Systems and Bullhorn.

“ZoomInfo has the best business, technographic and firmographic data in the industry,” Schoettle, said. “Because we’re so steeped in data, we understand the types of data that matter, how it is used, and what is required to protect that valuable information. Seth will be integral to our data collection, protection and security efforts.”

