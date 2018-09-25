ZoomInfo Completes Acquisition of Y Labs in Israel and Continues to Expand Its Executive Leadership Team Among Record Growth

Zoom Information, Inc. [ZoomInfo], the leading growth acceleration
platform for sales and marketing teams, announced today that it has
acquired Y Labs, based in Israel, in order to expand its center for
product development and security operations. The local company will be
named ZoomInfo Israel Limited (Ltd.). Financial terms of the transaction
were undisclosed.
This transaction follows the recent opening of ZoomInfo’s new office in
Ra’anana, Israel, which will accommodate the Y Labs team and allow for
significant expansion in all areas.
The deal, which closed in September, came at the end of the most
successful sales month in the history of the company. In August of 2018,
ZoomInfo grew its customer billings by 53 percent over July's totals and
71 percent year-over-year.
“The growth we experienced in August will continue as we build the
industry’s most robust and frequently updated platform for sales and
marketing teams thirsting for real-time, on-demand customer data,” Derek
Schoettle, CEO, ZoomInfo said. “As we look ahead, we see significant
potential to create a world-class development capability in Israel that
will allow us to harness leading artificial intelligence and security
capabilities which translates into smarter services for our 7,500-plus
customers. The rate and pace of change in the data space requires a
commitment to innovation and we are thrilled to have this team become
part of ZoomInfo.”
In addition to investing to drive innovation at ZoomInfo, Schoettle also
announced a key executive hire with the appointment of Brad Noble as
Vice President of Product Design. Mr. Noble joins the organization after
having led product design and advocacy teams at leading technology
companies and agencies, including IBM Watson and Cloud Platform,
Cloudant (acquired by IBM), Boathouse Group, and MullenLowe. “We have
incredible customers, revenue, and quarter-over-quarter growth which,
taken together, give us plenty of permission to innovate. With the data
we have on hand, the sky is the limit for this team. I’m excited for the
opportunity,” Noble said.
Noble joins a talented leadership team which includes executives Hila
Nir (Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer), Nir Keren (VP
of Engineering), Phil Garlick (VP of Corporate Development) and
ZoomInfo’s most recent executive hire, John Rogers, Chief Financial
Officer. “As we go through this phase of tremendous growth, we will
continue to invest in the best talent and innovation to drive our market
leadership position,” Schoettle said.
With both the addition of Y Labs in Israel and Mr. Noble in Product
Design, ZoomInfo is poised to continue its growth trajectory as the
world’s leading B2B account and contact acceleration company.
About ZoomInfo
Accelerate your growth with Zoom Information Inc. (ZoomInfo), an Inc.
5000 company. ZoomInfo’s Growth Acceleration Platform combines the
world’s most comprehensive and searchable B2B contact database with
integrated tools to help companies optimize sales and marketing
effectiveness, jump-start growth, and maximize profitability. The
continuously updated B2B data platform provides businesses access to
direct-dial phone numbers, email addresses, and professional background
information. For more information, visit www.zoominfo.com,
check out our data dashboard, or call 866-904-9666.
