ZoomInfo Completes Acquisition of Y Labs in Israel and Continues to Expand Its Executive Leadership Team Among Record Growth

Zoom Information, Inc. [ZoomInfo], the leading growth acceleration platform for sales and marketing teams, announced today that it has acquired Y Labs, based in Israel, in order to expand its center for product development and security operations. The local company will be named ZoomInfo Israel Limited (Ltd.). Financial terms of the transaction were undisclosed.

This transaction follows the recent opening of ZoomInfo’s new office in Ra’anana, Israel, which will accommodate the Y Labs team and allow for significant expansion in all areas.

The deal, which closed in September, came at the end of the most successful sales month in the history of the company. In August of 2018, ZoomInfo grew its customer billings by 53 percent over July's totals and 71 percent year-over-year.

“The growth we experienced in August will continue as we build the industry’s most robust and frequently updated platform for sales and marketing teams thirsting for real-time, on-demand customer data,” Derek Schoettle, CEO, ZoomInfo said. “As we look ahead, we see significant potential to create a world-class development capability in Israel that will allow us to harness leading artificial intelligence and security capabilities which translates into smarter services for our 7,500-plus customers. The rate and pace of change in the data space requires a commitment to innovation and we are thrilled to have this team become part of ZoomInfo.”

In addition to investing to drive innovation at ZoomInfo, Schoettle also announced a key executive hire with the appointment of Brad Noble as Vice President of Product Design. Mr. Noble joins the organization after having led product design and advocacy teams at leading technology companies and agencies, including IBM Watson and Cloud Platform, Cloudant (acquired by IBM), Boathouse Group, and MullenLowe. “We have incredible customers, revenue, and quarter-over-quarter growth which, taken together, give us plenty of permission to innovate. With the data we have on hand, the sky is the limit for this team. I’m excited for the opportunity,” Noble said.

Noble joins a talented leadership team which includes executives Hila Nir (Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer), Nir Keren (VP of Engineering), Phil Garlick (VP of Corporate Development) and ZoomInfo’s most recent executive hire, John Rogers, Chief Financial Officer. “As we go through this phase of tremendous growth, we will continue to invest in the best talent and innovation to drive our market leadership position,” Schoettle said.

With both the addition of Y Labs in Israel and Mr. Noble in Product Design, ZoomInfo is poised to continue its growth trajectory as the world’s leading B2B account and contact acceleration company.

