ZoomInfo Lands in Top Ten on G2 Crowd's Best Products for Sales 2019

ZoomInfo,
the leading data intelligence platform for sales and go-to-market
organizations, has been recognized as one of the top software products
of 2019 by G2
Crowd. In addition to finishing number seven on the Top 50 Software
Products for Sales 2019 list, the company ranked number 67 on the Top
100 Software Products 2019 and number 47 on the Top 50 Software Products
for Mid-Market lists.
ZoomInfo has been recognized as one of the best products for Sales 2019 by G2 Crowd. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Being recognized by G2 Crowd means so much to me personally and to our
organization because it’s based on feedback from our most valuable asset
- our customers,” Derek Schoettle, CEO, ZoomInfo said. “2018 was a
monumental year for us, one in which we committed ourselves to being the
essential partner for sales and go-to-market teams. We acquired
Datanyze, adding the industry’s best technographic data to our platform,
and focused on enhancing our technology to create a more personal and
collaborative experience for our users. We thank our customers and G2
Crowd for this tremendous honor.”
Tech companies on the list are selected with data provided by its
software users. With over 45,000 software companies on G2, ZoomInfo’s
recognition on these lists was one that could only be earned through the
endorsement of its users.
“Without this tool, I could not do my job daily,” one reviewer wrote
recently on G2 Crowd. “This cuts my prospecting time in half and saves
me from the hassle of obtaining the right information from gatekeepers
to get access to the individuals that I want to meet. Many C-levels are
impressed that I was able to find them and know so much about their work
history.”
G2 Crowd compiled the list using data collected from over 270,000
authentic customer reviews written between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018.
Reviews spanned across nearly 60,000 software products, with every
single review vetted by an individual person, not a machine, to ensure
legitimacy. All scores are calculated using G2’s algorithms, including
for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here.
Further information on methodology is available upon request.
“This is no subjective list by a few people giving their opinions,”
Godard Abel, CEO, G2 Crowd, said. “With the highest traffic and
engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest
quality data, G2 Crowd is able to harness more than four million data
points to determine which products and companies are doing the best job
of helping businesses reach their potential.”
About ZoomInfo
Zoom
Information Inc. (ZoomInfo) brings together data and technology to
drive the revenue engine. Backed by the most comprehensive business
database in the market, ZoomInfo combines user behaviors, business data,
and artificial intelligence to streamline the sales workflow and deliver
revenue results. For more information, visit www.zoominfo.com,
demo our data dashboard, or call 866-904-9666.
