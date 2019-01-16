ZoomInfo Lands in Top Ten on G2 Crowd's Best Products for Sales 2019

ZoomInfo secures #7 spot on Best Products for Sales 2019, also secures spots on 100 Top Software Products 2019 and Top 50 Software Products for Mid-Market 2019 lists

ZoomInfo, the leading data intelligence platform for sales and go-to-market organizations, has been recognized as one of the top software products of 2019 by G2 Crowd. In addition to finishing number seven on the Top 50 Software Products for Sales 2019 list, the company ranked number 67 on the Top 100 Software Products 2019 and number 47 on the Top 50 Software Products for Mid-Market lists.

ZoomInfo has been recognized as one of the best products for Sales 2019 by G2 Crowd.

“Being recognized by G2 Crowd means so much to me personally and to our organization because it’s based on feedback from our most valuable asset - our customers,” Derek Schoettle, CEO, ZoomInfo said. “2018 was a monumental year for us, one in which we committed ourselves to being the essential partner for sales and go-to-market teams. We acquired Datanyze, adding the industry’s best technographic data to our platform, and focused on enhancing our technology to create a more personal and collaborative experience for our users. We thank our customers and G2 Crowd for this tremendous honor.”

Tech companies on the list are selected with data provided by its software users. With over 45,000 software companies on G2, ZoomInfo’s recognition on these lists was one that could only be earned through the endorsement of its users.

“Without this tool, I could not do my job daily,” one reviewer wrote recently on G2 Crowd. “This cuts my prospecting time in half and saves me from the hassle of obtaining the right information from gatekeepers to get access to the individuals that I want to meet. Many C-levels are impressed that I was able to find them and know so much about their work history.”

G2 Crowd compiled the list using data collected from over 270,000 authentic customer reviews written between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018. Reviews spanned across nearly 60,000 software products, with every single review vetted by an individual person, not a machine, to ensure legitimacy. All scores are calculated using G2’s algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here. Further information on methodology is available upon request.

“This is no subjective list by a few people giving their opinions,” Godard Abel, CEO, G2 Crowd, said. “With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest quality data, G2 Crowd is able to harness more than four million data points to determine which products and companies are doing the best job of helping businesses reach their potential.”

About ZoomInfo

Zoom Information Inc. (ZoomInfo) brings together data and technology to drive the revenue engine. Backed by the most comprehensive business database in the market, ZoomInfo combines user behaviors, business data, and artificial intelligence to streamline the sales workflow and deliver revenue results. For more information, visit www.zoominfo.com, demo our data dashboard, or call 866-904-9666.

