ZoomInfo Opens New Corporate Headquarters

Zoom Information, Inc. (ZoomInfo), the leading data intelligence
platform for sales and go-to-market organizations, has moved into a new
headquarters, located at 170 Tracer Lane, Waltham. Joining company CEO
Derek Schoettle and CFO John Rogers for the opening ceremony were
Waltham Mayor Jeannette A. McCarthy, Representative Thomas M. Stanley (D
- 9th Middlesex), and Senator Michael J. Barrett (D - 3rd Middlesex).
The new headquarters is a single-tenant, three-level space with a
planned capacity for 450 people. The layout is flexible and can be
expanded to support the company’s rapid growth. ZoomInfo has nearly
doubled in headcount since July 2018 and has nearly 450 employees
globally. The 170 Tracer Lane location, which will soon be renamed 100
Data Drive, has over 60 meeting rooms, lounges, and lunch areas, as well
as mother’s rooms, game rooms, an exercise room, and showers. The
building features a striking horizontal lighting design and is highly
visible from Route 128/Route 95.
“This is a momentous day in ZoomInfo’s history,” Derek Schoettle, CEO,
ZoomInfo said. “This incredible, state-of-the-art facility wouldn’t be
possible without our relentless workforce, loyal customers, and the
cutting edge data intelligence platform we provide to make sales and
go-to-market teams successful. We’ve increased revenues by nearly 300
percent in the last four-plus years and 2019 promises to be another year
of tremendous growth as we approach our commitment to sales and
go-to-market organizations with laser-like focus. We are proud of the
role ZoomInfo has played in the continuing evolution of the Boston
technology scene, and look forward to continuing our accelerated
business growth in the city of Waltham.”
ZoomInfo made many important enhancements to its team and go-to-market
model in 2018, beginning with the appointment of Schoettle
as CEO in July - and recently concluded the most profitable year in
company history. The growth that is fueling this move is a reflection of
ZoomInfo’s shift from its legacy as a contact data provider to a content
and intelligence company. ZoomInfo has consistently demonstrated its
commitment to amassing the highest volume and highest quality
information in the industry, accomplished through the company’s own
internal processes, which collect, check, curate and validate data on an
ongoing basis. This commitment was further amplified ZoomInfo’s acquisition
of Datanyze, the leading provider of technographic data. Through the
maturation of technologies that enable the company to personalize and
deliver real-time, actionable content to every user, ZoomInfo has
transitioned from providing static to dynamic content that is a
must-have in the sales and marketing technology stack.
Below are comments from the participating public officials and
executives:
-
Waltham Mayor Jeannette A. McCarthy - “I just finished touring
ZoomInfo’s beautiful new location. It is spectacular. I welcome them
here and hope they have many more years of business success in
Waltham.”
-
Representative Thomas M. Stanley - “I’ve enjoyed learning more
about what ZoomInfo does and I’m impressed. As you were expanding, you
could have gone anywhere. I hope that when people think of ZoomInfo,
they will think of the Boston-area and this great building in Waltham.”
-
Senator Michael J. Barrett - “Congratulations to ZoomInfo on
their beautiful new space. We’re pleased to have you in Waltham. I
know how critical the information you provide is for your clients.
Thanks to your CEO, CFO and entire team for today’s office opening -
we’re happy to be welcomed here.”
-
Derek Schoettle, CEO - “We’ve grown by leaps and bounds in
recent years and that growth will continue and accelerate in the
future. We’re pleased to have a new space to call home that allows us
to attract talent from such a wide swath of the state. Thank you to
our staff for all you do. We would not be here without your work.”
-
John Rogers, CFO - “This is a great day for ZoomInfo. This
building is designed for us to work hard, play hard and enjoy the
space. I want to thank all the people who helped us get into this
building. Great job, keep up the great work and welcome to the new
building.”
About ZoomInfo
Zoom
Information Inc. (ZoomInfo) brings together data and technology to
drive the revenue engine. Backed by the most comprehensive business
database in the market, ZoomInfo combines user behaviors, business data,
and artificial intelligence to streamline the sales workflow and deliver
revenue results. For more information, visit www.zoominfo.com,
demo our data dashboard, or call 866-904-9666.
