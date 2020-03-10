ZoomInfo Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2020 for Sales & Customer Service

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomInfo , the global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, was presented with the Bronze Stevie® Award in 2020 in the Marketing Solutions category for Sales & Customer Service. Specifically, the honor highlights ZoomInfo Enrich , a product tailor-made to perfect the customer experience through a commitment to ongoing data accuracy through lead enrichment. ZoomInfo Enrich enables sales and marketing professionals to focus on doing their jobs and driving growth – not searching for or updating their data.



“ZoomInfo is a data-first company and ZoomInfo enrich prioritizes both the accuracy and completeness of data,” said Anna Fisher, VP of Marketing at ZoomInfo. "We don’t compromise on depth, but we don’t compromise on quality, either. Our customers rely on us to provide up-to-date, reliable information to help them go to market. That’s why it was important to us that ZoomInfo Enrich was capable of both filling in the blanks and correcting inaccurate data.”

The awards were presented by the Stevie Awards, which organize several of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. More than 2,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 48 nations, were evaluated in this year’s competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, commented, “Every Finalist nominee should be proud of the work they did over the past 18 months to be recognized by the judges. They should also be proud of how well they effectively communicated those achievements to the judges.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of winners in all categories are available here.

About ZoomInfo

Built over 20 years ago, ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg has become the go-to-market standard for over 13,500 companies worldwide. Designed to be the single source of truth, the ZoomInfo platform offers best-in-class technology paired with unrivaled data coverage , accuracy, and depth of contacts, companies, and opportunities essential to empower sales, marketing and recruiting professionals to hit their numbers. Deeply embedded into business workflows and technology stacks — including integrations with the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications — ZoomInfo is capable of delivering more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth than any stand-alone solution. ZoomInfo’s investors include TA Associates, The Carlyle Group and 22C Capital. For more information about our leading marketing and sales intelligence solution , visit www.zoominfo.com .

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Company Contact

Hila Nir

Chief Marketing Officer

617.826.2501

pr@zoominfo.com

Media Contact

Jack Murphy

646-677-1834

Jack.murphy@icrinc.com