Zoomd : Goes Public on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXv), Continuing Its International Expansion

Zoomd (https://www.zoomd.com/), the MarTech platform for mobile user-acquisition and site-search, announces today that the company has successfully completed a public offering raising CA $9.27 million at price of CA $1 per share and commenced trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange Ventures (TSXv) under the ticker ZOMD. The offering was managed by A-Labs Finance & Advisory and co-led by Canadian bankers including Haywood Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Paradigm Capital Inc.

“Our market expertise and understanding of the needs of both publishers and advertisers enabled us to build an unparalleled platform focusing on maximizing content monetization,” says Amit Bohensky, Chairman and Co-Founder of Zoomd. “Since we’re working towards international expansion, both organically and via strategic acquisition, going public just comes naturally as the next step for our continuous growth.”

"Our quality customers and commercial growth are a result of advanced technology and unique approach to content monetization and mobile app distribution," says Ofer Eitan, CEO and Co-Founder of Zoomd. "We are now ready to take the company to the next level, and the TSXV builds a strong foundation for our global expansion, attracting more partners, customers, investors, and talents to team up with our journey."

Zoomd is the first-of-its-kind site search, mobile user-acquisition and retention platform offering one solution for both online publishers and advertisers looking to increase content monetization via higher user engagement.

Since merging with Moblin in 2017, the company has demonstrated aggressive growth, tripling its revenues and profitability. Zoomd is currently working with clients in more than 80 countries, including major worldwide companies such as Poker Stars Group, Shein, bWin (GVC Group), FoxNews, 90Min, Alibaba Group, Wowcher, TikTok, ComScore, NHN and many more.

Zoomd’s SaaS (Software as a Service) site search-engine capabilities with its mobile user-acquisition platform empowers customers with insightful actionable data, relevant content, and advanced technologies to deliver result-driven campaigns. Zoomd’s technology utilizes Natural Language Processing (NLP) coupled with machine learning, its proprietary search algorithm, to deliver highly accurate results. Zoomd has also been recognized by Microsoft as one of its top eight global cloud services (Azure Data Explorer) clients, and a true data-based MarTech industry leader.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd's business is the monetization of on-site search and distribution of mobile sites and apps. Zoomd Publisher's business has a specific focus on leveraging on-site search data to increase monetization results and extend average session length. Zoomd Advertiser's business has a specific focus on mobile apps user acquisition. Zoomd has built a key performance indicator-based algorithm that enables intelligent media buying in a manner that improves the accuracy of consumer targeting. Zoomd provides advertisers the ability to acquire new users, while understanding better the needs of their target audience in almost every existing mobile inventory via a smart platform that connects to more than 600 digital media channels under one unified dashboard, reducing advertisers campaign management resources drastically.

