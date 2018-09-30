Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zoomlion : Celebrates Technological Achievements and 26th Anniversary At Fourth Annual Tech Innovation Convention

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 11:40am CEST

CHANGSHA, China, Sep. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion), one of China's top construction machinery manufacturers, is celebrating its 26th anniversary and showcasing the company's technological achievements and breakthroughs as well as the researchers who work on the frontlines to advance scientific development,at its fourth Technology Innovation Convention at its headquarters in Changsha, China.

"From the first pump to a portfolio of 800 products in 49 series across nine categories, Zoomlion has advanced from a workshop factory to an international enterprise with manufacturing bases around the world. Over the last 26 years we've grown into a leading high-end construction machinery and equipment manufacturer in the global market," said Zhan Chunxin, Chairman and CEO of Zoomlion. "Technological innovation is Zoomlion's strength; we will continue to develop high-end, smart products that break through technological barriers and exceed clients' expectations."

In the first half of 2018, leveraging its capabilities in Big Data and smart technologies, Zoomlion has developed the ZTC251 and ZTC800 series truck cranes, which are capable of remote fault diagnosis and mobile app control. Both have received wide praise from clients for their enhanced safety, improved accuracy and high working efficiency.

Prioritizing technological innovation, Zoomlion has pursued a strategy of high-speed development. Its first semiannual report in 2018 showed that overall sales of Zoomlion's construction machinery products have reached RMB 13.592 billion (US$ 2.03 billion), a 61.15% year-on-year increase.

Zoomlion's innovation-driven product development strategy has resulted in the launch of multiple world record holders, including a 2,000-ton all-terrain crane that has the highest lifting capacity, the longest 101-meter concrete pump truck with carbon fiber arm, the tallest elevating platform fire truck, the largest hammerhead tower crane and China's first 3,200-ton crawler crane.

By advancing to smart manufacturing, Zoomlion has integrated Internet of Things technology, Big Data, and mobile networks to develop products that provide more intelligent functions and services, restructuring the company's business model from equipment manufacturer to manufacturing service provider.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. The company now sells nearly 800 cutting-edge products from 49 product lines covering nine major categories. Zoomlion is China's first construction machinery company to be listed on both the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges. http://en.zoomlion.com/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomlion-celebrates-technological-achievements-and-26th-anniversary-at-fourth-annual-tech-innovation-convention-300721468.html

SOURCE Zoomlion


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:47aFORTINET : to drive security transformation at GITEX
AQ
11:47aNATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT : says 2,500 workers safely evacuated from under construction HQ site following massive blaze
AQ
11:46aNATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT : says 2,500 workers safely evacuated from under construction HQ site following massive blaze
AQ
11:40aZOOMLION : Celebrates Technological Achievements and 26th Anniversary At Fourth Annual Tech Innovation Convention
PR
11:35aTENCENT : announces a restructuring as challenges rise
RE
11:30aPICS : 14 injured in KZN minibus taxi, bakkie crash
AQ
11:23aGOVERNMENT DOES NOT DECIDE PARTNER IN INTER-GOVERNMENTAL DEALS : V K Singh on Rafale deal
AQ
11:23aINDIA-FRANCE NUCLEAR DEAL : 10 years after its signing power project yield little success
AQ
11:23aMANCHESTER UNITED : Are Manchester United and Mourinho nearing end of the road?
AQ
11:20aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Boil water advisory issued for Aflex area
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.