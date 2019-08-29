Log in
Zudy : Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Enterprise Low-Code Tools and Platforms

08/29/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

Offerings for Leaders Transforming Business Models and Streamlining Operations

Zudy today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Enterprise Low-Code Tools and Platforms in Q3 2019. The technology vendors and service providers included in the Constellation ShortList offer the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

“Zudy continues to set the bar for advanced capabilities in Low Code / No Code technologies. Our reach across every industry and market including finance, retail, insurance, pharma, health care, and more demonstrates the power any business can wield now across their entire enterprise landscape. Zudy’s fast, flexible, and low-cost solutions easily enable rapid business success in today’s competitive and ever-evolving market,” states Trish Kennedy, Zudy COO and Co-Founder.

“In our experience working on tens of thousands of vendor selections, we’ve learned that no two organizations have the same requirements. We cut through the clutter and marketing hype and present the top offerings in each of our coverage areas. These vendors have battle tested solutions that our analysts have vetted and approved,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is frequently updated every six months with the rapidly changing market conditions.

For more information, visit www.zudy.com.

About Zudy
Zudy is a visionary software company with the world’s only No-Code App Development platform: Vinyl. Vinyl enables enterprises to build highly configurable "Enterprise Ready"​ apps in weeks—not months—integrating seamlessly with all existing and future data sources and systems. Enterprises can end their application backlog without the high costs and long timeframes of traditional application development. With Vinyl, enterprises can increase applications produced from 2 to 50+ per year. The future of AppDev is here.

Disclaimer
Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.


© Business Wire 2019
