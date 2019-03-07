Log in
Zudy :® Teams up with Microsoft to Offer Preferred Cloud Solutions

03/07/2019 | 12:17pm EST

Due to customer demand, Zudy became a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider in late 2018. The demand for Managed Services (modern easily extensible business systems) to shed outdated enterprise legacy systems created the perfect opportunity for Zudy to become a direct reseller of Microsoft’s Cloud Solutions. Many of Zudy’s enterprise clients were using outdated accounting and finance systems which pose a burden on the business, interfering with seamless integration into all systems to gather insight into all moving parts of the enterprise. With this new partnership, clients can now benefit from Microsoft Cloud Solutions in conjunction with Zudy’s expertise in fast track implementation to move to modern scalable solutions and integrate all systems in their architecture in 60 days or less including training.

Zudy’s Microsoft Cloud Solution combined with their Intelligent Application Development Platform, Vinyl™ accelerates all areas of the enterprise. This combination of rapid application development with easy integration to industry-leading products and services such as Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, Office 365 and Microsoft 365, Enterprise Mobility Suite, and Windows allows for seamless interaction of all existing data systems. These custom fit extensions benefit any business or industry with Zudy’s intelligent application development platform. Clients taking advantage of Zudy’s Microsoft Cloud Solutions have cut costs of implementation and ongoing operations by 50% or more.

Application development, cloud solutions, support, and billing are now in one convenient place. This partnership enables enterprises to accelerate digital transformation and become more agile in all areas of their business. For more information please contact haleycipolla@zudy.com

About Zudy
Zudy is a visionary software company with the world’s only No-Code App Development platform: Vinyl. Vinyl enables enterprises to build highly configurable "Enterprise Ready" apps in weeks—not months—integrating seamlessly with all existing and future data sources and systems. Enterprises can end their application backlog without the high costs and long timeframes of traditional application development. With Vinyl, enterprises can increase applications produced from 2 to 50+ per year. The future of AppDev is here.


© Business Wire 2019
