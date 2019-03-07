Zudy :® Teams up with Microsoft to Offer Preferred Cloud Solutions

Due to customer demand, Zudy
became a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider in late 2018. The demand for
Managed Services (modern easily extensible business systems) to shed
outdated enterprise legacy systems created the perfect opportunity for
Zudy to become a direct reseller of Microsoft’s Cloud Solutions.
Many of Zudy’s enterprise clients were using outdated accounting and
finance systems which pose a burden on the business, interfering with
seamless integration into all systems to gather insight into all moving
parts of the enterprise. With this new partnership, clients can now
benefit from Microsoft Cloud Solutions in conjunction with Zudy’s
expertise in fast track implementation to move to modern scalable
solutions and integrate all systems in their architecture in 60 days or
less including training.
Zudy’s
Microsoft Cloud Solution combined with their Intelligent Application
Development Platform, Vinyl™ accelerates all areas of the
enterprise. This combination of rapid application development with easy
integration to industry-leading products and services such as Microsoft
Azure, Dynamics 365, Office 365 and Microsoft 365, Enterprise Mobility
Suite, and Windows allows for seamless interaction of all existing data
systems. These custom fit extensions benefit any business or industry
with Zudy’s intelligent application development platform. Clients taking
advantage of Zudy’s Microsoft Cloud Solutions have cut costs of
implementation and ongoing operations by 50% or more.
Application development, cloud solutions, support, and billing are now
in one convenient place. This partnership enables enterprises to
accelerate digital transformation and become more agile in all areas of
their business. For more information please contact haleycipolla@zudy.com
About Zudy
Zudy is
a visionary software company with the world’s only No-Code App
Development platform: Vinyl. Vinyl enables enterprises to build highly
configurable "Enterprise Ready" apps in weeks—not months—integrating
seamlessly with all existing and future data sources and systems.
Enterprises can end their application backlog without the high costs and
long timeframes of traditional application
development. With Vinyl, enterprises can increase applications produced
from 2 to 50+ per year. The future of AppDev is here.
