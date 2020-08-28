Log in
Zunicom Announces That William Tan, President, CEO, Intends To Purchase Shares In The Open Market

08/28/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

MORGANVILLE, N.J., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZUNICOM, INC. (ZNCM) announces today that William Tan, Chairman, President, CEO and principal shareholder of Zunicom, Inc. has advised the Company of his intention to use personal funds to purchase the Company's common and preferred shares on the open market during the period ending September 30, 2020, in accordance with applicable securities laws, rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements."  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expresses or implied by such forward-looking statements.  In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.  The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zunicom-announces-that-william-tan-president-ceo-intends-to-purchase-shares-in-the-open-market-301120565.html

SOURCE Zunicom, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
