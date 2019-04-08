Zuoli Kechuang Micro finance : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - Charge of Domestic Shares by Controlling Shareholder

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

佐 力 科 創 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*)

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6866)

INSIDE INFORMATION

CHARGE OF DOMESTIC SHARES BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by 佐力科創小額貸款股份有限公司 (Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*) (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 8 April 2019, Mr. Yu Yin (''Mr. Yu''), a controlling shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company, notified the Company that he has charged 88,000,000 domestic shares, representing approximately 7.46% of the total issued share capital of the Company, in favour of 上海浦 東發展銀行股份有限公司湖州德清支行 (Huzhou Deqing branch of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd.*), as security to a financing facility for 德清金匯小額貸款有限公司 (Deqing Jinhui Micro-finance Company Limited*), an approximately 99.43%-owned subsidiary of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yu is deemed to be interested in 395,061,040 domestic shares of the Company pursuant to an acting in concert agreement dated 28 April 2014 entered into between Mr. Yu Youqiang, Mr. Yu, Mr. Shen Haiying, Mr. Zhang Jianming and 德清普華能源有限公司 (Deqing Puhua Energy Company Limited*) and by virtue of the SFO, representing approximately 33.48% of the total issued share capital of the Company.