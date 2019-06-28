Zuoli Kechuang Micro finance : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Functions

佐 力 科 創 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*)

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6866)

List of Directors and their Role and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of 佐力科創小額貸款股份有限公司 (Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*) are as follows:

Executive Directors

YU Yin (Chairman)

ZHENG Xuegen (Vice-Chairman)

YANG Sheng (Vice-Chairman)

HU Fangfang

Non-executive Director

PAN Zhongmin

Independent non-executive Directors

HO Yuk Ming, Hugo

JIN Xuejun

HUANG Lianxi