Zuoli Kechuang Micro finance : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Functions

06/28/2019 | 11:31am EDT

佐 力 科 創 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*)

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6866)

List of Directors and their Role and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of 佐力科創小額貸款股份有限公司 (Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*) are as follows:

Executive Directors

YU Yin (Chairman)

ZHENG Xuegen (Vice-Chairman)

YANG Sheng (Vice-Chairman)

HU Fangfang

Non-executive Director

PAN Zhongmin

Independent non-executive Directors

HO Yuk Ming, Hugo

JIN Xuejun

HUANG Lianxi

Three Board committees have been established. The table below sets out the membership information of the committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Remuneration and

Nomination

Director

Audit Committee

Appraisal Committee

Committee

YU Yin

M

M

ZHENG Xuegen

YANG Sheng

HU Fangfang

PAN Zhongmin

HO Yuk Ming, Hugo

C

M

JIN Xuejun

M

C

M

HUANG Lianxi

M

C

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees
  1. Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 28 June, 2019

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 15:30:01 UTC
