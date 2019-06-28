Zuoli Kechuang Micro finance : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Functions

佐 力 科 創 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司
(Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*)
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6866)
List of Directors and their Role and Functions
The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of 佐力科創小額貸款股份有限公司 (Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*) are as follows:
Executive Directors
YU Yin (Chairman)
ZHENG Xuegen (Vice-Chairman)
YANG Sheng (Vice-Chairman)
HU Fangfang
Non-executive Director
PAN Zhongmin
Independent non-executive Directors
HO Yuk Ming, Hugo
JIN Xuejun
HUANG Lianxi