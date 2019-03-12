Zuoli Kechuang Micro finance : Announcements and Notices - Notification of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

佐 力 科 創 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*)

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6866)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'' ) of 佐力科創小額貸款股份有限公司 (Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*) (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 22 March 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

Yu Yin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yu Yin, Mr. Zheng Xuegen, Mr. Yang Sheng and Mr. Hu Haifeng, the non-executive Director is Mr. Pan Zhongmin, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Yuk Ming, Hugo, Mr. Jin Xuejun and Ms. Huang Lianxi.

