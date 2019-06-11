Log in
Zuora : Form 10-Q

06/11/2019 | 04:14pm EDT
Form 10-Q - Quarterly report [Sections 13 or 15(d)]:
SEC Accession No. 0001423774-19-000046
Filing Date
2019-06-11
Accepted
2019-06-11 16:05:29
Documents
86
Period of Report
2019-04-30

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 10-Q a20190430q110qdocument.htm 10-Q 1458706
2 EXHIBIT 10.1 ex101cashincentiveplanfinal.htm EX-10.1 20376
3 EXHIBIT 31.1 a043019-ex311.htm EX-31.1 12956
4 EXHIBIT 31.2 a043019-ex312.htm EX-31.2 12982
5 EXHIBIT 32.1 a043019-ex321.htm EX-32.1 7087
6 EXHIBIT 32.2 a043019-ex322.htm EX-32.2 7108
Complete submission text file 0001423774-19-000046.txt 7309466

Data Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
7 XBRL INSTANCE DOCUMENT zuo-20190430.xml EX-101.INS 1472956
8 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION SCHEMA DOCUMENT zuo-20190430.xsd EX-101.SCH 50353
9 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION CALCULATION LINKBASE DOCUMENT zuo-20190430_cal.xml EX-101.CAL 84630
10 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION DEFINITION LINKBASE DOCUMENT zuo-20190430_def.xml EX-101.DEF 298571
11 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION LABEL LINKBASE DOCUMENT zuo-20190430_lab.xml EX-101.LAB 701233
12 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION PRESENTATION LINKBASE DOCUMENT zuo-20190430_pre.xml EX-101.PRE 442536
Mailing Address 3050 SOUTH DELAWARE STREETSUITE 301SAN MATEO CA 94403
Business Address 3050 SOUTH DELAWARE STREETSUITE 301SAN MATEO CA 94403 800-425-1281
ZUORA INC (Filer) CIK: 0001423774 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 205530976 | Fiscal Year End: 0131
Type: 10-Q | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-38451 | Film No.: 19891075
SIC: 7372 Services-Prepackaged Software
Assistant Director 3

Disclaimer

Zuora Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 20:13:04 UTC
