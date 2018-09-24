Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zuora : Hires Experienced Global Services Leader as the Company Scales in APAC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 07:44am CEST

September 24, 2018

Sydney, Australia - September 24, 2018 - Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced the appointment of Jamie Pride as Vice President of Global Services for Asia Pacific - one of Zuora's fastest growing markets powering the Subscription Economy ®.

Jamie joins Zuora® with more than 20 years of experience leading services teams and driving customer success across the Asia Pacific region. Of particular note is his leadership of Salesforce's services team upon the company's launch into the APJ market. He was also a Partner at Deloitte Australia where he ran the firms' Digital and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) practices. In addition to this, Jamie has also held executive leadership roles at Bluewolf, realestate.com.au, Redhat, Veritas and Cisco Systems.

Jamie brings a wealth of knowledge from Salesforce, where he launched the company's APJ Services business, providing a roadmap to help the Zuora subscription management service repeat the same success. Also, with his experience as a partner at Deloitte, he will be a valuable asset for Zuora as the company expands its services partner ecosystem across Asia,' said Iman Ghodosi, Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific, at Zuora.

Businesses across the globe are continuing to adapt to the changing needs of consumers, who increasingly prefer the freedom of subscribing to services over purchasing one-off products. Zuora's business is growing outside the U.S., and APAC, represents a significant opportunity for Zuora to help businesses take optimal advantage of this trend.

'Zuora has an incredibly compelling vision to power a global Subscription Economy. This shift is one of the most disruptive economic transformations of our time. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to take my experience and apply it to enabling long-term, mutually beneficial subscriber relationships, and to join the exciting journey that Zuora's APAC team is on,' said Pride.

Jamie holds a Masters degree in Management with a specialisation in Strategic Behaviour from Macquarie University in Sydney.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models, and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-cash process, including billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Komatsu, Rogers, Schneider Electric, Xplornet and Zendesk. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices in Atlanta, Boston, Denver, San Francisco, London, Paris, Beijing, Sydney, Chennai and Tokyo. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

© 2018 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora and Subscription Economy are registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Salesforce is a registered trademark of Salesforce.com, and other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Disclaimer

Zuora Inc. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 05:43:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:16aSKY : Comcast Corporation SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY -3-
DJ
08:16aSKY : Comcast Corporation SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY -2-
DJ
08:16aComcast Corporation SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY
DJ
08:16aSHIRE PLC SHIRE PLC : Rule 2.9 Announcement
DJ
08:15aTRINITY EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : Half-year Report
PU
08:15aM&C SAATCHI : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
08:15aMAXCYTE : Results for the Half Year ended 30 June 2018
PU
08:15aGIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZW : FTSE Russell promoted Poland from emerging market to developed market
PU
08:14aUN HONORS HIGH ENGAGEMENT OF MATERIAL PRODUCER : Covestro announced as Global Compact LEAD
PU
08:14aN4 PHARMA : Acceptance of Nuvec® on EUNCL
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares wobble on fear of long U.S.-China trade war; oil rallies
2As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
3SK HYNIX INC : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
4BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : is in late-stage talks to buy Randgold Resources- source
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Targets 5G Infrastructure with Latest Silicon Photonics Technology
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.