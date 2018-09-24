Zuora : Hires Experienced Global Services Leader as the Company Scales in APAC

September 24, 2018

Sydney, Australia - September 24, 2018 - Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced the appointment of Jamie Pride as Vice President of Global Services for Asia Pacific - one of Zuora's fastest growing markets powering the Subscription Economy ®.

Jamie joins Zuora® with more than 20 years of experience leading services teams and driving customer success across the Asia Pacific region. Of particular note is his leadership of Salesforce's services team upon the company's launch into the APJ market. He was also a Partner at Deloitte Australia where he ran the firms' Digital and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) practices. In addition to this, Jamie has also held executive leadership roles at Bluewolf, realestate.com.au, Redhat, Veritas and Cisco Systems.

Jamie brings a wealth of knowledge from Salesforce, where he launched the company's APJ Services business, providing a roadmap to help the Zuora subscription management service repeat the same success. Also, with his experience as a partner at Deloitte, he will be a valuable asset for Zuora as the company expands its services partner ecosystem across Asia,' said Iman Ghodosi, Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific, at Zuora.

Businesses across the globe are continuing to adapt to the changing needs of consumers, who increasingly prefer the freedom of subscribing to services over purchasing one-off products. Zuora's business is growing outside the U.S., and APAC, represents a significant opportunity for Zuora to help businesses take optimal advantage of this trend.

'Zuora has an incredibly compelling vision to power a global Subscription Economy. This shift is one of the most disruptive economic transformations of our time. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to take my experience and apply it to enabling long-term, mutually beneficial subscriber relationships, and to join the exciting journey that Zuora's APAC team is on,' said Pride.

Jamie holds a Masters degree in Management with a specialisation in Strategic Behaviour from Macquarie University in Sydney.

