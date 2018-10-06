Zuora : Hosts Subscribed New York Featuring Thought Leaders from Amazon, Fortune, NYSE and XO…

October 5, 2018

San Mateo, Calif. - October 5, 2018-Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced Subscribed ®, the highly anticipated conference, is headed to New York on October 11, 2018, for companies striving to succeed amidst the most disruptive business-model shift in a century.

'We're at a pivotal moment in business history as the world moves away from products and toward digital services. Subscriptions are exploding because billions of consumers increasingly favor access over ownership, yet most companies are still built to sell products. That's why we take Subscribed around the world - to teach companies everywhere how to shift their entire business operations around the customer,' said Zuora CEO and Founder Tien Tzuo.

According to the Subscription Economy Index™ (SEI), Zuora's proprietary index tracking the growth of the Subscription Economy®, subscription revenue growth rates have continued to accelerate every year since 2012. Those looking to capitalize on this trend, and to learn how to develop and nurture lasting customer relationships, will convene at the Zuora® Subscribed New York conference. There, attendees will hear from keynote speakers Time Inc. Chief Content Officer and Fortune President, Alan Murray; NYSE President, Stacey Cunningham; and XO Group CFO, Gillian Munson.

Zuora began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 12, 2018. President Stacey Cunningham said, 'Zuora is one of the most exciting IPOs for the NYSE this year because so many of our listed companies see subscriptions as a driver of their future revenue growth. We're thrilled that Zuora is bringing Subscribed to New York, where companies across all industries can learn to succeed in the Subscription Economy.'

Subscribed will also feature mainstage panels and break out sessions led by visionaries, disruptors and industry leaders representing every type of enterprise, from native subscription businesses to iconic Fortune 500 companies that are successfully embracing the shift to a subscription business model. Conference topics will include:

What's Next for the Subscription Economy, from Tien Tzuo, Founder and CEO of Zuora and author of the National best-selling book 'SUBSCRIBED: Why the Subscription Model Will be Your Company's Future - and What to Do About It.' Attend the event to get a copy of his book.

from Tien Tzuo, Founder and CEO of Zuora and author of the National best-selling book 'SUBSCRIBED: Why the Subscription Model Will be Your Company's Future - and What to Do About It.' Attend the event to get a copy of his book. The Subscribed Institute , an invite-only event hosted by Amy Konary, VP Customer Business Innovation of Zuora, with CA Technologies, Deloitte, FTI Consulting and Unity Technologies, to learn more about the Subscription Business Maturity Model.

, an invite-only event hosted by Amy Konary, VP Customer Business Innovation of Zuora, with CA Technologies, Deloitte, FTI Consulting and Unity Technologies, to learn more about the Subscription Business Maturity Model. The Zuora Platform, from An Ly, Zuora Product Marketing Expert, with Amazon Pay and PwC, to learn how Zuora empowers businesses to modernize legacy order-to-revenue systems with a new architecture designed to orchestrate and automate the entire lifecycle of subscribers.

from An Ly, Zuora Product Marketing Expert, with Amazon Pay and PwC, to learn how Zuora empowers businesses to modernize legacy order-to-revenue systems with a new architecture designed to orchestrate and automate the entire lifecycle of subscribers. The New Golden Age of Media , a look at the monetization strategy of TheStreet.com from President Margaret De Luna.

, a look at the monetization strategy of TheStreet.com from President Margaret De Luna. Breakout Sessions led by executives from CLEAR, eMoney Advisor and many more.

Subscribed is more than just a conference. It's a movement formed by a rapidly growing community of visionaries that see the massive shift disrupting nearly every industry in the world and want to share and learn from others. In addition to the Subscribed conference in San Francisco, where the Subscribed community convenes annually, the festivities and opportunities will continue throughout the year with regional, single-day Subscribed events. Past events have been held all over the world from Boston to London, Munich, San Francisco, Paris, Stockholm, Sydney, Auckland, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo.

Register here to attend the Subscribed series of events all year long and to learn more about the future of the global Subscription Economy. In addition to these events, the Zuora Subscribed community includes Zuora's award-winning Subscribed Magazine, the Subscribed Weekly newsletter, the Subscribed podcast, Zuora University training courses, the Zuora Online Community and the Zuora Connect app marketplace.

