Zuora : Introducing the Subscription Business Maturity Model

04/10/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

ByStephanie Li April 10, 2019

By Amy Konary, Chair of the Subscribed Institute at Zuora

Almost one year ago, I stood on-stage in San Francisco at Zuora's Subscribed conference and launched The Subscribed Institute, a think tank for the Subscription Economy. This community now consists of more than 300 executives from close to 150 organizations from a diverse set of industries including software, media, manufacturing, retail/CPG, automotive, and healthcare. The Institute has run live events around the world, and we have lots more planned in 2019.

While I'm proud of the community of executives we've built and the events we've facilitated, the Institute's biggest contribution to the Subscription Economy thus far is our newly released Subscription Business Maturity Model.

With over 300 criteria across 4 key dimensions, robust maturity model is an industry standard for subscription businesses. To develop this model, we combined more than 1,000 company years of best practice data with decades of personal expertise on subscription business transformation across hundreds of companies in software, technology, media, telecommunications, and IoT. We also ran Subscribed Institute Executive Summit events throughout 2018 where we vetted early drafts of the maturity model framework with Subscribed Institute members.

The Subscription Business Maturity Model white paper summarizes this model and provides recommendations for executives based on our findings. While releasing this model feels a bit like crossing the finish line, I consider this the beginning of a dialogue.

If you would like to hear more about how to apply the Maturity Model to your own organization, ask me about our bespoke workshops. Contact me at subscribedinstitute@zuora.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Zuora Inc. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 23:52:04 UTC
