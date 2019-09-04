Zuora : Joins Women In Sales Everywhere as a New Sponsor

September 4, 2019

by Zuora intern Cameron Steppe, Employee Communications

Exciting news! Zuora is a proud, new sponsor of Women in Sales Everywhere(WISE), a platform and event series focused on combining the best of online and offline career resources to connect members, share knowledge and grow community.

Did you know that globally, women represent 4 in 10 entry level sales employees, 3 in 10 first- and mid-level management roles, and 2 in 10 department head or general manager type roles? We're teaming up with WISE to increase the number of women in sales roles and help women advance their careers in the sales profession.

Jon Parisi, Regional Sales Director, based in San Francisco, has experience working with Alexandra Adamson, the current Executive Director and mentor of Women in Sales Everywhere, and he kicked off our exploration of a potential partnership. According to Jon:

'I've known Alex for years and her tireless efforts in building communities is nothing short of impressive. The mission of Women in Sales Everywhere is so important in today's workplace and I'm proud that Zuora has an opportunity to make an impact in building the next generation of female sales leaders. The networking, mentorship, and community WISE offers is unrivaled in guiding its members to advance their careers in sales.'

And we're not the only ones who are excited. Annick McBryar, Enterprise Account Executive inNew York had this to say about our partnership:

'I'm ecstatic about Zuora's partnership with WISE. We have a small but growing team of women sales reps at Zuora and this partnership shows our commitment to developing our women across all areas of Zuora. I've found the events to be 'can't miss' opportunities to connect with highly successful women about challenges or opportunities that are topical and invaluable for progressing your sales career.'

Kicking off our partnership, several of our Boston women attended WISE' Boston Event 'The Art of Negotiation' at CarGurus. The event panel included female sales leaders with extensive experience growing their careers at high growth startups and now hold leadership positions at Synk, CarGurus and Santander. Their discussion focused on tactical ways to become a better negotiator throughout the entire deal process. The event gave our Boston women a chance to learn and network with other women in the sales profession. Michelle Marshall, ZBR, Bostonattended the recent Boston event.

'At the event in Boston, I was able to build my network and learn from the experiences of sales execs growing and succeeding in their careers. The women on the panel, shared examples of how they have negotiated deals, salaries, career changes and promotions, and I appreciated their advice. I am excited for the next event and thrilled that Zuora has partnered with this organization!'

As you can see, we're excited to support Women in Sales Everywhere in continuing to promote diversity in the sales industry. Furthermore, we can't wait for the next WISE event in San Francisco, where our very own Alissa Sirianni, RVP Sales will take a seat on the panel to discuss 'Conquering Imposter Syndrome,' at AdRoll on Sept 11th! Click on the link for 20% off your ticket!