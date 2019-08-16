Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zuora : Named to Constellation Shortlist™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms for Third Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 12:37am EDT

August 15, 2019

We're proud to announce that Constellation Research once again named Zuora to the Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms in Q3 2019, marking its third consecutive year of recognition on the list. Zuora was previously recognized in Q1 2019, Q3 2018, Q1 2018, Q3 2017, Q1 2017, and Q3 2016.
The technology vendors included in the Constellation ShortList offer key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.
The emergence of the Subscription Economy has driven the birth of new digital business models. This, in turn, has facilitated the creation of a new category of solutions known as Digital Monetization Platforms, platforms with the ability to support new monetization strategies including subscriptions and consumption models (as well as traditional strategies such as one-time transactions).
However, legacy monetization systems lack the ability to support these strategies. Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms provide a monetization solution for organizations operating untraditional business models. These platforms are expected to support business models built on smart services for IoT, blockchain consensus and sharing economies.
Constellation's ShortList provides buyers of technology a list of offerings to consider in their pursuit of digital transformation. Products and services must meet the threshold criteria for this category:

  • Account management
  • Alerts and notifications
  • Billing
  • Complex event processing/workflows
  • Configure, price, quote (CPQ)
  • Contracts
  • Financials
  • Invoicing
  • Integration and orchestration
  • Partner platforms
  • Pricing
  • Product catalog and PIM
  • Reporting and analytics
  • Marketplace or trading network support

R 'Ray' Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research, notes: 'In our experience working on tens of thousands of vendor selections, we've learned that no two organizations have the same requirements. We cut through the clutter and marketing hype and present the top offerings in each of our coverage areas. These vendors have battle-tested solutions that our analysts have vetted and approved.'
To create the Smart Services Digital Constellation Shortlist, Constellation Research evaluates over 25 solutions categorized in this market and narrows it down to 11 'solutions to know.' Solutions are selected by Constellation analysts through a research process that includes client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.
View the entire shortlist for Smart Services Digital Monetization platforms here.
Learn more about Zuora Central, The Subscription Economy® Platform.

Disclaimer: Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Disclaimer

Zuora Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 04:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:22aJ C PENNEY : JC Penney's quarterly samestore sales miss expectations
AQ
01:21aKAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
AQ
01:21aBURFORD CAPITAL : bids to fix finance position row
AQ
01:17aEXCLUSIVE : China set to deepen Argentine trade ties with bid for grains 'superhighway'
RE
01:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : To Registered Shareholders - Notification Letter and Change Request Form
PU
01:16aWEIGHT OF HISTORY : Chongqing Steel and China's state sector dilemma
RE
01:15aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM looking for more opportunities for transforming business models in Azerbaijan
AQ
01:07aYIDA CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
PU
01:02aXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : 40 XCMG cranes propping up Lhasa Convention and Exhibition Center at the top of the world!
PU
01:01aPOLIGHT ASA : - Record shipments of TLens and drivers to support customer projects in Q2
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2Pot producer CannTrust says over half of its stock frozen following rule violation
3Ping An Insurance says Hong Kong important hub despite mass protests
4CFTC says Kraft, Mondelez to pay $16 million in wheat price manipulation case
5Trump says U.S. moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group