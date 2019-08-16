Zuora : Named to Constellation Shortlist™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms for Third Consecutive Year

August 15, 2019

We're proud to announce that Constellation Research once again named Zuora to the Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms in Q3 2019, marking its third consecutive year of recognition on the list. Zuora was previously recognized in Q1 2019, Q3 2018, Q1 2018, Q3 2017, Q1 2017, and Q3 2016.

The technology vendors included in the Constellation ShortList offer key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

The emergence of the Subscription Economy has driven the birth of new digital business models. This, in turn, has facilitated the creation of a new category of solutions known as Digital Monetization Platforms, platforms with the ability to support new monetization strategies including subscriptions and consumption models (as well as traditional strategies such as one-time transactions).

However, legacy monetization systems lack the ability to support these strategies. Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms provide a monetization solution for organizations operating untraditional business models. These platforms are expected to support business models built on smart services for IoT, blockchain consensus and sharing economies.

Constellation's ShortList provides buyers of technology a list of offerings to consider in their pursuit of digital transformation. Products and services must meet the threshold criteria for this category:

Account management

Alerts and notifications

Billing

Complex event processing/workflows

Configure, price, quote (CPQ)

Contracts

Financials

Invoicing

Integration and orchestration

Partner platforms

Pricing

Product catalog and PIM

Reporting and analytics

Marketplace or trading network support

R 'Ray' Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research, notes: 'In our experience working on tens of thousands of vendor selections, we've learned that no two organizations have the same requirements. We cut through the clutter and marketing hype and present the top offerings in each of our coverage areas. These vendors have battle-tested solutions that our analysts have vetted and approved.'

To create the Smart Services Digital Constellation Shortlist, Constellation Research evaluates over 25 solutions categorized in this market and narrows it down to 11 'solutions to know.' Solutions are selected by Constellation analysts through a research process that includes client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

View the entire shortlist for Smart Services Digital Monetization platforms here.

Learn more about Zuora Central, The Subscription Economy® Platform.

Disclaimer: Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.