Zuora : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

This transaction was effected pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person.

Represents the weighted average sale price. The lowest price at which shares were sold was $16.00 and the highest price at which shares were sold was $16.10. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide upon request to the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer or its stockholders, full information regarding the total number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

The securities are held of record by The Bradley and Jennifer Pileggi Trust, of which the Reporting Person is trustee.

The option vests as to 1/4 of the shares on the anniversary of the June 8, 2015 vesting commencement date, and then 1/48 of the total shares vest monthly thereafter, with 100% of the total shares vested on June 8, 2019, subject to the Reporting Person's provision of service to the issuer on each vesting date. The option contains an early-exercise provision and is exercisable as to unvested shares, subject to the Issuer's right of repurchase.