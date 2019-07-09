Log in
Zuora : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

07/09/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Pileggi Jennifer

ZUORA INC [ ZUO ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O ZUORA, INC., 3050 SOUTH

7/8/2019

SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary

DELAWARE STREET, SUITE 301

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN MATEO, CA 94403

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock

7/8/2019

C

10000

A

$0

24272

D

Class A Common Stock

7/8/2019

S (1)

10000

D

$16.0235

(2)

14272

D

By The

Bradley

Class A Common Stock

50000

I

and

Jennifer

Pileggi

Trust (3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Stock Option

Class B

(Right to buy

(1)

(4)

7/16/2025

$3.34

7/8/2019

M

10000

Common

10000.0

$0

60000

D

Class B Common

Stock

Stock)

Class B Common

(5)

(1)

(5)

(5)

Class A

$0.0

7/8/2019

M

10000

Common

10000.0

$0

10000

D

Stock

Stock

Class B Common

(5)

(5)

(5)

Class A

$0.0

7/8/2019

C

10000

Common

10000.0

$0

0

D

Stock

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. This transaction was effected pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person.
  2. Represents the weighted average sale price. The lowest price at which shares were sold was $16.00 and the highest price at which shares were sold was $16.10. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide upon request to the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer or its stockholders, full information regarding the total number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  3. The securities are held of record by The Bradley and Jennifer Pileggi Trust, of which the Reporting Person is trustee.
  4. The option vests as to 1/4 of the shares on the anniversary of the June 8, 2015 vesting commencement date, and then 1/48 of the total shares vest monthly thereafter, with 100% of the total shares vested on June 8, 2019, subject to the Reporting Person's provision of service to the issuer on each vesting date. The option contains an early-exercise provision and is exercisable as to unvested shares, subject to the Issuer's right of repurchase.
  5. Each share of the Issuer's Class B Common Stock will convert into 1 share of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock (a) at the option of the holder and (b) automatically upon (i) any transfer, except for certain permitted transfers, and (ii) the date that is the earliest of (x) the date specified by a vote of the holders of not less than 66 2/3% of the outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock, (y) ten years from the effective date of the Issuer's initial public offering and
    (z) the date that the total number of shares of outstanding Class B Common Stock ceases to represent at least 5% of all outstanding shares of the Issuer's

common stock, and has no expiration date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Pileggi Jennifer

C/O ZUORA, INC.

SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary

3050 SOUTH DELAWARE STREET, SUITE 301

SAN MATEO, CA 94403

Signatures

/s/ Jennifer Pileggi

7/9/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Zuora Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 22:57:04 UTC
