Zuora : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
07/09/2019 | 06:58pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Pileggi Jennifer
ZUORA INC [ ZUO ]
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
__ X __ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
C/O ZUORA, INC., 3050 SOUTH
7/8/2019
SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary
DELAWARE STREET, SUITE 301
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
SAN MATEO, CA 94403
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Class A Common Stock
7/8/2019
C
10000
A
$0
24272
D
Class A Common Stock
7/8/2019
S (1)
10000
D
$16.0235
(2)
14272
D
By The
Bradley
Class A Common Stock
50000
I
and
Jennifer
Pileggi
|
Trust (3)
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivate
|
2.
|
|
3. Trans.
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
4. Trans.
|
|
5. Number of
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
8. Price of
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Security
|
Conversion
|
Date
|
|
Execution
|
Code
|
|
|
|
Derivative Securities
|
Expiration Date
|
Securities Underlying
|
Derivative
|
derivative
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
(Instr. 3)
|
or Exercise
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
Acquired (A) or
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative Security
|
Security
|
Securities
|
Form of
|
Beneficial
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Beneficially
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
Security:
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
(A)
|
|
(D)
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
Title
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
4)
|
|
Stock Option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Right to buy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
7/16/2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$3.34
|
7/8/2019
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
10000
|
|
|
Common
|
|
10000.0
|
$0
|
|
60000
|
D
|
|
Class B Common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class B Common
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
|
Class A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0
|
7/8/2019
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
10000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
10000.0
|
$0
|
|
10000
|
D
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class B Common
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
|
Class A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0
|
7/8/2019
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
10000
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
10000.0
|
$0
|
|
0
|
D
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
This transaction was effected pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person.
-
Represents the weighted average sale price. The lowest price at which shares were sold was $16.00 and the highest price at which shares were sold was $16.10. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide upon request to the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer or its stockholders, full information regarding the total number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
The securities are held of record by The Bradley and Jennifer Pileggi Trust, of which the Reporting Person is trustee.
-
The option vests as to 1/4 of the shares on the anniversary of the June 8, 2015 vesting commencement date, and then 1/48 of the total shares vest monthly thereafter, with 100% of the total shares vested on June 8, 2019, subject to the Reporting Person's provision of service to the issuer on each vesting date. The option contains an early-exercise provision and is exercisable as to unvested shares, subject to the Issuer's right of repurchase.
-
Each share of the Issuer's Class B Common Stock will convert into 1 share of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock (a) at the option of the holder and (b) automatically upon (i) any transfer, except for certain permitted transfers, and (ii) the date that is the earliest of (x) the date specified by a vote of the holders of not less than 66 2/3% of the outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock, (y) ten years from the effective date of the Issuer's initial public offering and
(z) the date that the total number of shares of outstanding Class B Common Stock ceases to represent at least 5% of all outstanding shares of the Issuer's
common stock, and has no expiration date.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
|
|
|
Relationships
|
|
|
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
Pileggi Jennifer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C/O ZUORA, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary
|
|
3050 SOUTH DELAWARE STREET, SUITE 301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SAN MATEO, CA 94403
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Jennifer Pileggi
|
7/9/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Zuora Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 22:57:04 UTC
|
|