Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zuora : Subscription Economy News – Week of 8/12/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 12:37am EDT

ByAarthi Rayapura August 15, 2019

Every week, we bring you the top stories and analyses from the global Subscription Economy.

Macy's is getting into the clothing subscription and resale businesses
Excerpts from an article by Lauren Thomas on CNBC.com
Macy's said Wednesday it's dipping its toes into both the clothing subscription and apparel resale businesses.

The department store operator said it started a pilot this month with resale marketplace ThredUp at 40 Macy's stores across the country, taking up about 500 square feet of space at each location.

'We know many consumers are passionate about sustainable fashion and shopping resale,' CEO Jeff Gennette said on a call with analysts. 'This partnership gives us the opportunity to reach a new customer and keep them coming back to shop an ever-changing selection of styles, and brands, that we don't typically carry.'

Earlier, Macy's reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that fell well short of estimates and cut its forecast for the year. Shares fell more than 13%.

Read the full article on CNBC.com. And read Zuora CEO Tien Tzuo's piece '5 Ways to Make Macy's Great Again' here.

Bloomingdale's Launches 'My List' Subscription Rental Service
Excerpts from an article in Retail Touchpoints
Bloomingdale's is the latest retailer to hop on the 'try before you buy' subscription bandwagon, with the department store set to launch an online subscription rental service in September. The service, called 'My List at Bloomingdale's,' will be available to shoppers for a flat monthly fee of $149.

My List will debut with a fall 'ready-to-wear' assortment of hundreds of women's styles from more than 60 brands and more than 100 exclusive pieces, according to Women's Wear Daily. Shoppers are offered a referral incentive of $25 for every new member who joins.

Several brands, including Frame, are expected to make their subscription rental platform debuts on My List.
Read the full article in Retail Touchpoints

Spotify to Test Subscription Price Hike in Scandinavia
Excerpts from an article by Jem Aswad in Variety
Spotify is planning to market a more expensive version of its music service in Scandinavia in an effort to see whether it can raise prices in other territories, a report in Bloomberg claims, citing people familiar with the matter. A source has confirmed the news to Variety.

The streaming giant will raise the price of its family plan by about 13%, the sources said, stressing that the effort is a test and the company has not locked in a price rise in Scandinavia or anywhere. It was unclear whether the company would add assets to the subscription plan to accompany the price hike.

Scandinavia - Spotify's home base and the countries where it has the strongest presence - is the safest market for the company to test such a price hike.

Read the full article in Variety

For more Subscription Economy resources and events, head to www.subscribed.com.

Disclaimer

Zuora Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 04:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:22aJ C PENNEY : JC Penney's quarterly samestore sales miss expectations
AQ
01:21aKAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
AQ
01:21aBURFORD CAPITAL : bids to fix finance position row
AQ
01:17aEXCLUSIVE : China set to deepen Argentine trade ties with bid for grains 'superhighway'
RE
01:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : To Registered Shareholders - Notification Letter and Change Request Form
PU
01:16aWEIGHT OF HISTORY : Chongqing Steel and China's state sector dilemma
RE
01:15aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM looking for more opportunities for transforming business models in Azerbaijan
AQ
01:07aYIDA CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
PU
01:02aXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : 40 XCMG cranes propping up Lhasa Convention and Exhibition Center at the top of the world!
PU
01:01aPOLIGHT ASA : - Record shipments of TLens and drivers to support customer projects in Q2
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2Pot producer CannTrust says over half of its stock frozen following rule violation
3Ping An Insurance says Hong Kong important hub despite mass protests
4CFTC says Kraft, Mondelez to pay $16 million in wheat price manipulation case
5Trump says U.S. moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group