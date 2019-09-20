Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zuora : When Is A Car Not A Car?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

ByTien Tzuo September 20, 2019

Last summer several Japanese car-sharing services (think the 'Uber of Japan') shared the same interesting problem. After checking mileage records, they noticed that almost one out of every eight subscribers 'traveled no distance.'

That's right. They didn't go anywhere. These people were definitely accessing the cars, they just weren't using them to actually engage in transportation. To move from Point A to Point B. So what were they doing?

Well, what weren't they doing?

The ride-sharing services ran some surveys, and found out that their subscribers were napping, eating lunch, making business calls, making family calls, charging their phones, practicing singing, practicing English, storing bags when nearby coin lockers were full (!), and 'doing facial exercises in order to reduce the size of their face.'

Look, we can all see that the way we use cars is shifting dramatically these days, and I'm not just talking about Uber and Lyft. Actual car sales are down. For the first time in six years, first quarter 2019 American car sales fell below 3 million units, with an overall slump of 2.5% YoY. For rideshares and manufacturers and auto startups alike, the new priority is about generating usage (or miles driven), as opposed to units sold.

Look no further than the explosion of vehicle subscription services on the market - Lexus, BMW, Audi, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, the list goes on. Volvo plans to have half of its automobiles sold on a subscription basis by 2025, a remarkable statistic. There are all sorts of ancillary effects happening as well: the Indigo Group, which manages thousands of parking lots around the world, offers car washes, maintenance services, and package delivery while people are busy at work.

And as a result of this explosion in new auto subscription services, some unexpected things are happening! In Japan, it costs around $4 to access a ride-share car for 30 minutes. Space and time are at a premium, so people are turning ride-share cars into all sorts of surprising venues: libraries, restaurants, nap pods, cell phone chargers, storage containers, movie theaters.

That's the beauty of subscription models: when products start turning into services, all sorts of unexpected new value and innovation is unleashed.

What happens when you move from hard drives to a cloud storage service like Box? Collaboration. You start creating all sorts of new network effects: you're sharing old photos with high school friends, you're helping your niece out with her college essay, you're collaborating on a pdf with work colleagues.

What happens when you ditch CDs for a music streaming service like Spotify? Discovery. Suddenly you're seeing what your friends are listening to in real time, you're improving the music suggestion algorithms with positive and negative feedback, you're discovering music that your favorite musicians like on their own curated playlists, etc.

What happens when you sign up with a monthly travel subscription service like Inspirato Pass? Inspiration. Now you have access to all sorts of trips and experiences that you may not have even considered before: three nights in a private home in Malibu, two days in an upscale hotel in Seattle, etc. All with no price tags attached - the costs are included in your subscription fees.

Successful subscription services are constantly surfacing new ways of learning, collaborating, discovering, and inspiring.

And napping. Let's not forget napping.

For more insights from Zuora CEO Tien Tzuo, sign up to receive the Subscribed Weekly here. The opinions expressed in the Subscribed Weekly are his own, not those of the company. The companies mentioned in this newsletter are not necessarily Zuora customers.

And check out his book SUBSCRIBED: Why the Subscription Model Will be Your Company's Future - and What to Do About It.

Disclaimer

Zuora Inc. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 22:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:12pEducational Environmental Forum To Be Held To Address Per- And Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS)
PR
07:10pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
07:02pRAZOR ENERGY CORP : . Announces Director Resignation
AQ
07:01pUAV Payload and Subsystems Market 2019-2023 - Evolving Opportunities with BAE Systems Plc and Lockheed Martin Corp. | Technavio
BU
06:50pS&P GLOBAL : NVR Set to Join S&P 500; Jefferies Financial Group, II-VI to Join S&P MidCap 400; Callon Petroleum, PriceSmart to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
06:47pGOPRO : Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue GoPro Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue
PU
06:47pFORTINET : FortiVet Addresses the Cyber Skills Shortage in Canada
PU
06:42pIMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY : Cancels Financing
PU
06:42pZUORA : When Is A Car Not A Car?
PU
06:39pHIGHLANDS BANKSHARES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Highlands Bankshares, Inc. - HLND
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump - Chinese agricultural purchases not enough, wants a 'complete deal'
2SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of ..
3RUHNN HOLDING LTD - ADR : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING RUHN HOLDING LTD. (NASDAQ: RUHN) on Beh..
4SOUTHERN COPPER CORP : SOUTHERN COPPER : 9.20.2019 8K reporting Minera Mexico Senior Notes offering
5GOPRO INC : GOPRO : Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue GoPro Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group