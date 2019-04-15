Zur Rose : nominates three new board members

Press release

The Zur Rose Group nominates three new board members

The Zur Rose Group is nominating Tobias Hartmann, Dr. Christian Mielsch and Florian Seubert as new members of the Board of Directors and proposing them for election at the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 23 May 2019. The nomination is intended to add proven expertise in technology, trading and finance to the company's highest board.

As part of the positioning of the Zur Rose Group as a comprehensive, integrated healthcare platform and its associated further development as an e-commerce-oriented company, the Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting that the Board of Directors be increased from six to seven members. In the view of the Board of Directors, the three candidates will ideally complement the Board. As already communicated, Dr. Heinz O. Baumgartner and Vanessa Frey are retiring from the Board of Directors.

Tobias Hartmann, CEO of Scout24 AG, has more than two decades of international management experience in the market launch, development and growth of businesses in the consumer products and (e-commerce) platform solutions sector. He has worked for both private and publicly listed companies in Europe and the USA. Dr. Christian Mielsch, Member of the Management Board and CFO of the REWE Group, is a proven expert, most notably in M&A and retail finance and controlling, after having held consecutive positions involving financial responsibility in groups operating on an international scale before joining REWE, among others at the Metro Group. As co-founder of the e-commerce company zooplus AG, Florian Seubert has broad entrepreneurial experience. He is regarded as an expert in e-commerce and in his current function as an independent professional investor and investment manager.

Prof. Stefan Feuerstein, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zur Rose Group, is delighted: 'In Tobias Hartmann, Dr. Christian Mielsch and Florian Seubert we have three top-class business representatives who we can nominate to the Board of Directors of the Zur Rose Group, and who will contribute to the success of the company with their broad know-how and long-standing experience in management functions.'

Investors and analyst contact

Marcel Ziwica, Chief Financial Officer

Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49

Media contact

Lisa Lüthi, Head of Corporate Communications

Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 14

Financial Calendar

17 April 2019 Q1/2019 Trading Update

23 May 2019 Annual General Meeting

21 August 2019 2019 Half-Year Results

23 October 2019 Q3/2019 Trading Update

Curriculum Vitae

Tobias Hartmann (46, German) has been CEO of Scout24 AG, Munich, since November 2018. Before joining Scout24 he was Board Member and President US of HelloFresh SE, Berlin and New York, the world's leading supplier of meal kits. Prior to that, he was President of US-based Radial Inc., a provider of omnichannel e-commerce and payment handling solutions, which was once part of eBay Inc. In addition, he was on the Management of Loyalty Partner GmbH and tasked with establishing 'Payback' as a leading customer loyalty programme. Tobias Hartmann has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Economics from Clark University, Worcester (Massachusetts), USA, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Dr. Christian Mielsch (56, German) has been a Board Member and CFO of the REWE Group, Cologne, since 2012. Prior to that, he held various executive positions in the Metro Group, including as CFO of Metro Cash&Carry International and most recently as COO Metro Cash&Carry Central East Europe. In 1997 he began his career with the Düsseldorf retail company as divisional head of controlling at Metro Cash&Carry International. Prior to that, he held executive roles at Bertelsmann AG, Munich, and at McKinsey&Comp, Düsseldorf. Christian Mielsch studied Physics and Business Administration in Dortmund and Hagen and earned a doctorate as Dr. rer. nat.

From 1999 to 2013, Florian Seubert (45, German) was co-founder and CFO of zooplus AG, Munich, which developed during his tenure from a start-up to an SDAX-listed European market leader which today has over EUR 1.6 billion in revenue and an active presence in more than 20 country markets. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Florian Seubert was employed at JPMorgan in London and New York in the Securities Division. Florian Seubert has a Masters degree (MA Oxon) in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University, UK, and has been a partner and private investor at Maxburg Capital Partners, Munich, since 2013.

