2019 Annual General Meeting

Zur Rose shareholders adopt all proposals

At the 26th Annual General Meeting of Zur Rose Group AG held on 23 May 2019 shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors including the Management Report, the Company financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2018 and the appropriation of earnings, and ratified the actions of the Board of Directors and Group Management in the reporting year. They confirmed Ernst & Young AG, Zurich as the statutory auditor and Fürer Partner Advocaten, Frauenfeld as the independent proxy for another term of one year.

The AGM also agreed to increase the conditional share capital for employee shares and to create conditional capital for financing. In addition, an ordinary capital increase through conversion of capital contribution reserves (increase in par value) was approved.

Prof. Stefan Feuerstein, the Chairman of the Board, and Prof. Dr. Volker Amelung, Walter Oberhänsli and Dr. Thomas Schneider, who were standing for re-election as directors, were confirmed in office for a further year. Dr. Heinz O. Baumgartner and Vanessa Frey did not stand for re-election. The AGM elected Tobias Hartmann, Dr. Christian Mielsch and Florian Seubert for the first time to the Board of Directors, which now has seven members. Prof. Stefan Feuerstein, Dr. Thomas Schneider and Florian Seubert were elected to the Compensation Committee.

The AGM approved the requested maximum amounts of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management for financial years 2018, 2019 and 2020. The Compensation Report for financial year 2018 was also endorsed in a consultative vote.

Financial Calendar

21 August 2019 2019 Half-Year Results

23 October 2019 Q3/2019 Trading Update

Zur Rose Group

The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europe's largest e-commerce pharmacy and one of the leading medical wholesalers in Switzerland. With its business model, it offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care and thus contributes to reducing healthcare costs. It is also characterized by the continuous further development of digital services in the field of drug management and actively promotes its positioning as a comprehensive, integrated cross-service healthcare platform. The creation of added value and a pronounced patient orientation make the Group an important strategic partner for service providers, cost units and industry.

The Zur Rose Group is internationally present with strong brands, including Germany's best-known pharmacy brand DocMorris. The company employs over 1,300 people at various locations and generated a turnover of CHF 1,207 million in the 2018 financial year. The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). The CHF 115 million corporate bond issued in July 2018 is also listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 42146044, ISIN CH0421460442, ticker ZRO18). Further information at zurrosegroup.com